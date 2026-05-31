Minister Gerlien Croes no tin salida legal den caso di Jet Priva San Nicolas Pop-up Market den djis 6 luna a bira e mercado mas grandi di Aruba Maria Kelly cu donacion di su arte visual na Horacio Oduber Hospital Aruba a introduci Mildred Schwengle como minister plenipotenciario na Hulanda Imelda Kleuterschool a cuminza cu su proyecto ‘Strong Health’ Conferencia di Partido Red Democratico encuanto Rijkswet HOFA
World News

Iran war live: Israel’s expanding invasion of Lebanon draws global alarm 

31 May 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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By Heba Habib and Adam Hancock

Published On 1 Jun 20261 Jun 2026

  • Israel’s expanding invasion of Lebanon draws global condemnation, with France requesting an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.
  • US President Donald Trump says he is close to a “very good deal” with Iran, with US media reporting that he is pushing for tougher terms.

 

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