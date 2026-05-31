World News
Iran war live: Israel’s expanding invasion of Lebanon draws global alarm
31 May 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 1 Jun 20261 Jun 2026
- Israel’s expanding invasion of Lebanon draws global condemnation, with France requesting an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.
- US President Donald Trump says he is close to a “very good deal” with Iran, with US media reporting that he is pushing for tougher terms.
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