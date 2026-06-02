A Historic Billion-Dollar Caribbean Banking Deal: Who Is Really Behind The Biggest Bank Deal In Caribbean History? 

News Americas, HAMILTON, Bermuda, Fri. May 29, 2026: Something significant just happened in Caribbean banking – and most people across the region have no idea yet.

Canada’s Imperial Bank of Commerce – one of the largest and most powerful financial institutions in North America – has agreed to sell its entire Caribbean banking operation to a Bermuda-based bank in a deal worth over 1 billion dollars. The transaction, announced this week, will reshape how millions of Caribbean families, businesses, and governments bank across 10 island nations.

But behind the press releases and congratulatory statements, several questions are going unanswered. Why is one of Canada’s biggest banks walking away from the Caribbean after decades of dominance? Why is a Bermuda institution emerging as the region’s new banking giant? And what does all of this mean for the ordinary Caribbean consumer whose account, mortgage, and savings are caught in the middle of a billion-dollar transaction they never voted for?

Bermuda-based Butterfield Bank has agreed to acquire CIBC Caribbean – the regional subsidiary of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, headquartered in Barbados and operating across 10 Caribbean countries – for approximately US$1.794 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, unanimously approved by Butterfield’s board of directors, Butterfield will pay US$1.09 billion in cash and approximately US$703 million in Butterfield shares – equivalent to US$1.14 per CIBC Caribbean share – to acquire CIBC’s 91.7 percent controlling stake in the regional bank.

Butterfield will then launch a mandatory takeover bid for the remaining 8.3 per cent of shares held by minority shareholders. Upon completion — expected in the first half of 2027 – CIBC will retain an estimated 22 per cent ownership stake in the combined entity and the right to appoint two directors to Butterfield’s board.

The combined institution will hold approximately US$29 billion in assets – making it one of the largest banking entities operating exclusively across Caribbean and international financial centre markets.

CIBC has operated in the Caribbean for decades through its regional subsidiary. CIBC Caribbean, headquartered in Barbados, has built deep relationships across 10 island economies – relationships that took generations to establish and that Caribbean families and businesses have relied upon.

So why is Canada’s fifth-largest bank selling now? And for $1.79 billion? The official statements offer warm words about strategic alignment and shared values -but no clear answer to the fundamental question of why a bank with decades of Caribbean history and billions in regional assets is choosing this moment to exit.

Global banking trends offer some clues. Large international banks have been quietly retreating from smaller, higher-risk markets for years — a process known in the industry as de-risking. Caribbean nations have faced the consequences of this trend acutely, with correspondent banking relationships severed and international financial access restricted across the region. CIBC’s exit – however it is dressed up in merger language – fits that broader pattern.

The question is whether the Caribbean is losing a partner – or being sold to one.

The buyer in this transaction is not a Caribbean institution. Butterfield Bank is headquartered in Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory that, while geographically in the Atlantic and culturally connected to the Caribbean, operates under a fundamentally different regulatory and economic framework than CARICOM member states.

Butterfield has built its reputation in international financial centers – Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, andSingapore. Its expertise is in wealth management and private banking for high-net-worth clients, not retail banking for the everyday Caribbean consumer.

The question that Caribbean governments, regulators, and consumers should be asking is straightforward: why was no Caribbean-owned institution in a position to make this acquisition? Why, in 2026, is the answer to Caribbean banking consolidation a Bermuda bank backed by US$700 million in subordinated debt financing -rather than a regionally owned, regionally governed financial institution?

The answer says something uncomfortable about the state of Caribbean-owned capital and the region’s capacity to control its own financial destiny.

For the millions of Caribbean families who bank with CIBC Caribbean across Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and six other territories – the most immediate and personal question is the simplest one: what happens to my account?

The official answer from both institutions is: nothing changes immediately. CIBC Caribbean chief executive officer Mark St Hill said the merger brings together two organisations with shared values and a common focus on relationship banking, as quoted in official statements. Butterfield chairman Michael Collins described it as combining “two storied and complementary banks” with “time-honoured customer relationships,” as quoted in official statements.

But billion dollar transactions do not happen without consequences for ordinary consumers. Branch networks get rationalized. Fee structures get realigned. Product offerings get standardized. Staff get restructured. The question is not whether these changes will come – it is when, and whether Caribbean regulators will be watching closely enough to protect consumers when they do.

One genuinely promising development buried in the transaction details is Butterfield’s announced intention to pursue additional stock exchange listings – on the Barbados Stock Exchange, the Bahamas International Securities Exchange, and the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange -— pending regulatory approval.

If executed, this would give Caribbean retail investors direct access to shares in one of the region’s largest banking institutions – a meaningful step toward the kind of Caribbean capital market deepening that economists and policymakers have long called for. But listings are intentions, not guarantees. And the history of foreign financial institutions making promises to Caribbean markets at the point of acquisition – only to quietly walk them back once the regulatory approvals are secured – is long enough to warrant skepticism alongside cautious optimism.

A $1.79 billion deal has just reshaped Caribbean banking. The region’s largest combined banking institution – with $29 billion in assets across 10 countries – will now be controlled from Bermuda, not Barbados. Canada’s biggest bank is walking away. And Caribbean consumers, businesses, and governments are about to navigate a transition that nobody asked them about.