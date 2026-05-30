News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. May 26, 2026: Silicon Valley was once just real estate. Today, a growing body of evidence suggests the Caribbean may be positioning itself as the next major frontier for data center and artificial intelligence infrastructure investment – and the signals are arriving fast.

From a landmark agreement between the Dominican Republic and global tech giants NVIDIA and Google, to the University of the West Indies launching a dedicated AI institute, to a widening gap between the region’s economic weight and its share of global AI investment – the Caribbean’s technology moment appears to be arriving whether the region is ready or not.

The clearest signal came from Santo Domingo. As Dominican outlet De Ultimo Minuto reported in February 2026, President Luis Abinader announced a series of strategic agreements with global technology companies positioning the Dominican Republic as a regional technology and innovation hub.

Among the most significant, as De Ultimo Minuto reported, was a deal with NVIDIA – the world’s leading artificial intelligence chipmaker – aimed at generating AI capabilities, training human talent, and creating a Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in the country. The agreement places the Dominican Republic alongside a select group of nations with strategic NVIDIA partnerships including the United States, South Korea, Israel, and Singapore.

In a separate agreement reported by De Ultimo Minuto, Google committed to building a world-class data hub in the Dominican Republic, including submarine cables connecting to data centers in the United States – infrastructure that would make the country Google’s gateway to the broader Latin American and Caribbean region. The combined investment package, as reported by De Ultimo Minuto, exceeds $600 million.

Simultaneously, the University of the West Indies made a landmark move of its own. As Barbados Today reported on May 8, 2026, UWI launched the Institute for Intelligent Systems Governance and Human-Centered Technology – known as I-INSIGHT – backed by a $5 million investment from Sagicor Financial Corporation.

The institute’s first operational arm, the Sagicor UWI AI and Financial Services Hub, is set to begin its rollout in August 2026 across all UWI campuses, Barbados Today reported. As St. Vincent’s Searchlight newspaper reported on May 15, 2026, UWI Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles presented his annual report under the theme “Future-Proofing UWI: Leading the Digital Revolution,” describing the 2024-2025 academic year as a turning point. The university has also launched a One-UWI AI Research Cluster and finalized a regional AI policy framework, Searchlight reported.

The institute’s stated mission – as quoted by Barbados Today – is a refusal to be a region that imports tourism platforms that don’t understand Caribbean reality, agricultural tools trained on temperate farms, and compliance systems designed for other jurisdictions.

Despite representing approximately 6.6% of global GDP, Latin America and the Caribbean receive only 1.12% of global AI investment, according to research published by the Portulans Institute in October 2025 – a gap that signals enormous untapped potential rather than fundamental weakness.

That disparity mirrors patterns seen in Southeast Asia before Singapore emerged as a global technology hub, and in the Middle East before the UAE positioned Abu Dhabi and Dubai as AI capitals.

The energy infrastructure underpinning any data center ambition is also moving. As the World Bank reported in its 2026 Caribbean Economic Outlook, Guyana’s oil-led GDP growth is projected at 16.3% in 2026 – the highest in the region – generating substantial energy investment across Caribbean markets.

Data centers require three fundamental inputs – land, power, and connectivity. The Caribbean is increasingly positioned on all three. The Dominican Republic’s submarine cable infrastructure – as reported by De Ultimo Minuto – directly addresses regional connectivity. Guyana’s energy boom addresses power. And land across less-densely developed island nations remains available at a fraction of the cost of North American and European alternatives.

The Caribbean’s geographic position between North America, South America, Europe, and Africa also makes it a natural connectivity hub for trans-Atlantic data routing – a strategic advantage that has barely been discussed in the context of data center site selection.

The missing piece – as always for the Caribbean – is capital. Infrastructure at the scale of a data center valley requires institutional investment, patient capital, and deal facilitation infrastructure that the region has historically lacked. That gap is precisely what platforms like AI Capital Exchange, which has filtered more than $200 million in Caribbean and emerging market deals, are designed to address – connecting Caribbean infrastructure projects with global institutional lenders increasingly looking beyond saturated Western markets for returns.

The Dominican Republic’s moves with NVIDIA and Google, as reported by De Ultimo Minuto, represent the opening of a window. UWI’s AI institute, as reported by Barbados Today and Searchlight, signals regional academic infrastructure catching up. The investment gap identified by the Portulans Institute signals that capital has not yet flooded in – meaning early movers still have an advantage.

Whether the Caribbean seizes this moment or watches it pass to other emerging regions will depend on decisions being made right now – about infrastructure, capital access, and the political will to position small island economies as technology destinations, not just tourism markets.