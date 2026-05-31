US measure to deepen Israel military cooperation faces bipartisan pushback 

Two lawmakers in the United States Congress are pushing to repeal a section in an upcoming defence budget that would deepen integration between the US and Israeli militaries.

Their effort comes amid outcry against the latest draft of the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a bill that sets the budget for the US military.

It includes a provision, dubbed Section 224, that would boost ties between the two militaries through the appointment of an “executive agent” to oversee joint technological development and coordination.

On Sunday, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna said he would use his seat on the House Armed Services Committee to put forward an amendment to remove Section 224 from the bill.

His Republican colleague Thomas Massie also warned that, if the bill is approved by the committee, he would work to oppose it on the floor of the House of Representatives. He framed the issue as a question of US independence from foreign governments.

“We are a sovereign country,” Massie wrote on the social media platform X.

Khanna responded to Massie’s post, pledging to stand by the Kentucky Republican in opposing Section 224. He also denounced Republican President Donald Trump for attacking Massie, contributing to his primary defeat earlier this month.

“Trump can’t kill the Massie/Khanna partnership no matter how much he posts on Truth Social,” Khanna wrote.

Massie, a libertarian, and Khanna, a progressive, have formed an unlikely alliance to push forward anti-war measures and scrutinise US-Israeli policy. They also led the campaign to release government files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It is not uncommon for the annual US military budget to be loaded with pro-Israel measures.

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But the technological integration provision, which comes at a time of increased scepticism towards the US’s unconditional support for Israel, raised questions and protests over the past week.

Section 224 “would require the Secretary of Defense to designate an executive agent responsible for synchronising cooperative efforts between the United States and Israel,” the budget bill reads.

The executive agent would be in charge of overseeing a range of joint initiatives, “including bilateral defence technology research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial cooperation”.

Critics have expressed concern that the push may make US military aid to Israel less transparent, concealing it as cooperation rather than a separate expense.

The measure also risks tethering the US military to its Israeli counterpart technologically at a time when the American public is rapidly turning against Israel, according to recent public opinion polls.

For instance, a survey this month from The New York Times and Siena College found that 57 percent of US voters opposed providing Israel with additional economic and military support.

Separately, 62 percent said they disapproved of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel’s genocidal war against Gaza, which started in 2023, has killed more than 75,000 people, prompting widespread condemnation.

The US has fielded criticism for its role in backing Israel during that war, as well as its devastating campaign in Lebanon. The role of technology has also come under scrutiny, particularly as Israel becomes more heavily reliant on artificial intelligence (AI) to surveil, identify and strike targets.

But some legislators in the US Congress consider questioning US-Israeli ties to be a political third rail. Congressman Derrick Van Orden criticised Massie on Sunday for speaking out against Section 224, accusing his fellow Republican of anti-Semitism.

“This security agreement will allow for the US to leverage advanced Israeli technologies,” Van Orden said.

Massie responded by pointing to an incident in 2024 when Israel rigged pagers carried by Hezbollah civilian and military members to explode, killing and injuring hundreds of people, including children.

“Does this deal qualify us for those advanced Israeli pagers?” Massie asked Van Orden in a social media post.

This year’s $1.15 trillion NDAA contains several other proposals to deepen US support for Israel. An entire section is titled, “Matters relating to Israel”.

It includes mandating cooperation with the Israeli military on anti-tunnel and anti-drone capabilities.