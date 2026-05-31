Dozens killed in blast at explosives depot in northeastern Myanmar 

Dozens of people have been killed in an explosion in northeast Myanmar near the border with China, local media and a rebel group have said.

The exact death toll in Sunday’s blast in the village of Kaung Tat in Shan State was not immediately clear.

Local news website The Irrawaddy reported that at least 46 people, including six children, were killed and more than 70 wounded at an explosives depot. A rescue worker told the Shwe Phee Myay news agency that 55 people were killed.

Several houses were damaged in the explosion at around 12:30pm local time (05:50 GMT) and rescue operations were reportedly ongoing.

Video shared on social media showed an enormous plume of smoke, followed by secondary explosions. Other images showed several buildings completely destroyed.

The blast was in an area controlled by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), one of the most powerful rebel groups in Myanmar, which has been fighting for decades for greater autonomy from central government.

The armed wing of the Palaung Self Liberation Front, the TNLA is one of three ethnic armed groups that make up the so-called Three Brotherhood Alliance.

The alliance has been waging an armed insurgency against Myanmar’s military government, which has been in power since a coup in 2021.

On Sunday, the TNLA confirmed the explosion in a Facebook statement, saying that the stored explosives was used in mining operations. The area is known for its ruby-rich mines.

The group said the incident resulted in “numerous casualties” among local residents, without providing an exact figure.

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It added that an investigation into the cause of the blast was under way and those responsible would be held accountable.