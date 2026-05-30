The Caribbean’s Powerful AI Future 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. May 25, 2026: The island nations of the Caribbean basin have long been viewed as the least important region on Earth. That can change dramatically in the coming years and beyond. Yes, because of AI and its very big problem, many more data centers. The Caribbean should stop thinking of itself only as a place the world visits and start imagining itself as a place the world runs through. For generations, the region has been sold through beaches, resorts, cruise ships, music, sunlight, and escape.

Those assets still matter. But in the age of AI, they are no longer the only game. Artificial intelligence needs data centers. Data centers need power, cooling, fiber, land, security, and political agreements. The Caribbean has sun, wind, endless seawater, strategic geography, ports, cable routes, and many small, often uninhabited islands or underused coastal sites that are not right for housing or conventional industry but can become valuable nodes in a new intelligence economy.

The opportunity is not to cover the Caribbean with machines. It is to build a Caribbean AI Archipelago: a sovereign-country network of carefully selected compute hubs, energy systems, submarine fiber-optic cables, cable landing stations, and resilient island infrastructure. No cables, no archipelago. The data centers are the visible structures; the cables are the nervous system. With high-capacity links to the United States, Latin America, and island-to-island routes. With them, the Caribbean can become the world’s great digital corridor of the future.

Yes, the complete cost over a decade will be enormous. Any idea what it would cost to launch thousands of data centers into orbit? That is, in fact, good news; hundreds of AI companies are flooded with billions of dollars in investment. For them to succeed, the one thing they all need and will need is more data centers.

The first move should be practical: a conference on the concept, then create the Caribbean AI Archipelago Initiative, bringing together island governments, AI companies, data-center developers, power firms, cable operators, development banks, universities, and environmental experts.

Over the years, the Caribbean can build a network of easily financed specialized AI facilities and several major regional hubs. Done right, the islands would no longer sit at the edge of the world economy. They would operate their intelligence AI layer.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Arthur Piccolo is the President of the Bowling Green Association of New York and a frequent contributor to News Americas