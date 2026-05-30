As The World’s Capital Lands In Barbados, AI Capital Exchange Opens The Door 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. May 26, 2026: The Caribbean has a capital problem – and this week, the world is paying attention. IDB Invest’s Sustainability Week 2026 opens today in Bridgetown, Barbados – the first time this flagship private investment forum has ever been held in the Caribbean. Prime Minister Mia Mottley, IDB Invest CEO James Scriven, Caribbean Development Bank President Daniel Best, and executives from global banks and financial institutions are all in the room. The message is clear: the Caribbean is open for serious investment.

But here’s what too few people are talking about – the businesses and projects that need to be ready when that capital comes looking. That’s exactly the gap AI Capital Exchange was built to close.

Powered by Invest Caribbean, AI Capital Exchange is the region’s first AI-driven debt capital pre-qualification platform, or the Whale Filter. Before a borrower ever reaches an institutional lender, the platform screens against real lending criteria, identifies gaps, and either connects Bank-Ready borrowers directly to capital – or tells them exactly what they need to fix before they apply.

No more wasted deal flow. No more unqualified applications clogging lender pipelines. Just clean, investment-ready deals.

This week, while the world’s attention is on Caribbean capital, the question is – is your business or project really capital raise and bank-ready? Without this education and knowledge, all the talk shops in the world won’t help, said Felicia J. Persaud, founder of Invest Caribbean and AI Capital Exchange.

Developers and owners can take the Capital Readiness Check and find out in minutes before entering the Exchange.

Loan options include loans for US, Caribbean, and globally in commercial real estate, expansion capital, renewable energy, tech loans, senior debt, bond market capital raise, infrastructure, equipment, healthcare and financial loans. For businesses seeking US commercial real estate financing, AI Capital Exchange’s partner is also now offering no and low-documentation loans up to $1 million nationwide, with an application-only path up to $500,000 – no bank statements or tax returns required. Prequalify at investcaribbeannow.com/ai-capital-exchange/us-puerto-rico-loans.

As Persaud summed it up, “The capital is there – the question is how many are ready to access it.”