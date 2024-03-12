The content originally appeared on: Diario

WONDERFUL MOTHER

God made a wonderful mother,

A mother who never grows old;

He made her smile of the sunshine.

And He moulded her heart of pure gold;

In her eyes He placed bright shining stars,

In her cheeks fair roses you see;

God made a wonderful mother,

And He gave that dear mother to us.

“PATRICK O’REILLY”

Cu dolor na nos curason, nos ta participa

fayecimento di nos kerida mama stima:

Sra. vda. Filomena T. Laclé

Cariñosamente yama “Mena”

*22-06-1951 – †11-03-2024

Acto di despedida lo wordo anuncia despues