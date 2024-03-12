The content originally appeared on: Diario
WONDERFUL MOTHER
God made a wonderful mother,
A mother who never grows old;
He made her smile of the sunshine.
And He moulded her heart of pure gold;
In her eyes He placed bright shining stars,
In her cheeks fair roses you see;
God made a wonderful mother,
And He gave that dear mother to us.
“PATRICK O’REILLY”
Cu dolor na nos curason, nos ta participa
fayecimento di nos kerida mama stima:
Sra. vda. Filomena T. Laclé
Cariñosamente yama “Mena”
*22-06-1951 – †11-03-2024
Acto di despedida lo wordo anuncia despues