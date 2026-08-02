South Korea has hottest day on record amid extreme weather globally 

South Korea has recorded its highest temperature since national weather records began more than a century ago, as an intense heatwave grips the country, the latest in a year of climate extremes that have caused droughts, wildfires, floods and powerful storms around the globe.

The southeastern city of Yangsan reached 42.5 degrees Celsius (108.5F) at 1:26pm local time (04:26 GMT) on Sunday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). It was the fifth consecutive day that temperatures in Yangsan exceeded 40C (104F).

Heat warnings remain in effect across much of South Korea, with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s in many cities. More than 20 localities were under emergency heatwave alerts on Sunday, a warning category introduced this year in response to increasingly severe summer temperatures.

The emergency alert is issued when forecasts predict either a perceived temperature of at least 38C (100.4F) or an actual temperature of 39C (102.2F) or higher for a single day.

KMA data shows the average annual number of heatwave days has more than doubled over the past five years to 19, compared with an average of eight days in the 1970s. The agency defines a heatwave day as one in which the maximum temperature reaches at least 33C (91.4F), while a tropical night occurs when overnight temperatures do not fall below 25C (77F).

Scientists say climate change driven by human activity is making heatwaves and other extreme weather events more frequent, longer-lasting and more intense.

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South Korea’s record temperatures come as extreme weather affects countries across several continents. In Japan, severe heat persisted across eastern and western regions, prompting authorities to issue heatstroke alerts for 30 of the country’s 47 prefectures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, with public broadcaster NHK warning of dangerous conditions.

Across Europe, wildfires fuelled by high temperatures and strong winds swept through parts of Greece, forcing residents to evacuate, while hot, dry conditions continued in Spain and France, heightening the risk of further blazes.

In North Africa, extreme heat and powerful winds are driving major wildfires in Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco. Tunisia has deployed international firefighting aircraft as emergency crews battle fires threatening forests, farmland and nearby communities.

Meanwhile, a dangerous heatwave is gripping parts of the western United States, where forecasters have warned temperatures could break records over the weekend while sharply increasing wildfire risks across drought-stricken and already burning areas.