Parkland releases 2021 Sustainability Report and continues its ‘Drive to Zero’

CALGARY, AB, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Today, Parkland Corporation (”Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI) released its 2021 Sustainability Report (the “2021 Report”). The 2021 Report highlights our progress on our Drive to Zero, including our goals of achieving zero safety incidents and spills, upholding zero tolerance for racism, discrimination, corruption, bribery, and unethical behaviour, and supporting our governments’ goals of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

2021 was a landmark year for Parkland in which we formalized our enterprise-wide sustainability strategy. This marked a step change in how our organization is approaching key strategic Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues and established baselines and set targets upon which we can continuously improve.

“When we launched our enterprise-wide sustainability strategy last year, we set ambitious and measurable targets to help ensure long-term success,” said Christy Elliott, Chief Sustainability Officer. “Our pillars of People, Environment, Partners, and Responsible Growth are the foundation that allows us to continuously improve and expand our sustainability practices. We are excited to share the work we’ve done over the past several months as we continue to Drive to Zero.”

Key highlights from the 2021 Report include:

Continued to strengthen our safety culture and delivered strong performance with 2021 Total Recordable Injury Frequency of 1.14. This represents an almost 55 percent improvement since 2017.

In 2021, we co-processed a record 86 million litres of bio-feedstocks at our Burnaby Refinery. This had the equivalent environmental effect of taking over 70,000 cars off the road.

With our 2021 Report, we have set a new annual cadence for publishing future sustainability reports which more closely aligns with our annual reporting calendar.

For an overview of Parkland’s sustainability efforts and to read the 2021 Report, visit: https://www.parkland.ca/en/sustainability/overview

About Parkland

Parkland’s purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities. We serve essential needs in our communities, providing our customers with the fuels they depend on to get around, quality foods and convenience items, while helping them achieve their goals of lowering their environmental impact. Through our portfolio of trusted and locally relevant brands, we serve well over one million customers per day across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America.

In addition to leveraging our supply and storage capabilities to provide the fuels our diverse customers depend on; we are leading our customers through the energy transition. From electric vehicle charging, renewable fuels, solar energy and compliance and carbon offset trading, we are leaders in helping our customers lower their environmental impact.

Parkland’s proven strategy is centred around organic growth, our supply advantage, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. We are focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing, and diversifying our retail business into food, convenience, and renewable energy solutions and helping our commercial customers decarbonize their operations. Our strategy is underpinned by our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

Forward-Looking Statements & Note on Specified Financial Measures

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). When used the words “expect”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “believe”, “continue”, “pursue” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to among other things: Parkland’s business, objectives and strategies, including Parkland’s enterprise-wide sustainability strategy and its goals, targets and plans relating thereto, including without limitation, Parkland’s ‘Drive to Zero’ and supporting our governments’ goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050; Parkland publishing sustainability reports in the future and the frequency, timing and release thereof; and Parkland’s energy transition strategy, including with respect to developing, diversifying and decarbonizing its business, and its goals and plans with respect thereto.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this presentation should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, including the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict; Parkland’s ability to execute its business strategies, including with respect to sustainability and energy transition; Parkland’s ability to achieve its goals and targets relating to its sustainability and energy transition strategies; industry capacity; competitive action by other companies; refining and marketing margins; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including but not limited to increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in Parkland’s Revised Annual Information Form dated March 17, 2022 and in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in the Q1 2022 Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated May 4, 2022, each as filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca.