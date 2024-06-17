Datapro and Mastercard join forces to expand opportunities for cross-border payments in Latin America

CARIBPR WIRE, MIAMI, FL, Weds. July 10, 2024: Datapro, a leading provider of core banking systems and digital solutions, recently collaborated with Mastercard to expand the integration of Mastercard Cross-Border Services, a solution within the Mastercard Move portfolio of money transfer solutions. The collaboration will provide Datapro’s customers throughout Latin America and the Caribbean with access to fast, transparent, and convenient cross-border payment experiences.

Increasingly, consumers are looking for ways to send money across the globe quickly and securely. In fact, delivery speed, security, receipt confirmation and the ability to use an app are the top factors driving choice of online solutions, according to Mastercard’s latest Borderless Payments Report. To accelerate innovation and respond to consumer needs, Datapro removes the technical barriers to implementation that financial institutions may currently face when adopting new payment solutions.

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Mastercard in order to bring new digital payment solutions to customers across the region,” said Ignacio Blanco, CEO of Datapro. “Datapro has a solid track record of success within Latin America and the Caribbean for more than 45 years. This collaboration is a strong testament to Datapro’s ongoing commitment to supporting financial institutions in driving innovation and providing impactful digital solutions to their customers.”

Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables participating financial institutions across the world to offer their customers international payments in more than 60 currencies to over 100 markets covering 90% of the world’s population. As part of the Mastercard Move portfolio, the service offers users flexibility in how funds are received with full transparency and predictability over transaction status and delivery time. End points can include bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payout locations.

“As the global economy evolves, people should be able to move money however they want and whenever they want. This requires an enhanced suite of services to ensure funds move quickly, seamlessly, and safely. By connecting Datapro’s platform to Mastercard Cross-Border Services, their customers will have access to seamless cross-border transfers underpinned by the reliability of the Mastercard network”, said Walter Pimenta, Executive Vice President, Commercial Payments and New Flows, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The collaboration will be effective across Latin America and the Caribbean, where Datapro will expedite the integration process for financial institutions with Mastercard’s Cross-Border Services. The collaboration features advanced data integration, business rule management, and API orchestration for financial institutions. This approach provides an agile and streamlined implementation, removing the common hurdles of technical integration and lengthy onboarding processes.

About Datapro Inc.

Datapro is a leader in core banking and digital banking technology, with more than 100 customers in over 20 countries. Our vision is to be recognized as the architects of the banking evolution towards a digital world. We have been helping financial institutions across Latin America, the Caribbean, the US and the EU for the past 45 years to modernize their infrastructure and to deliver innovative digital solutions to their customers. In 2021, Datapro was acquired by Vencora, which is part of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU – TSE).

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.







About Mastercard Move

Mastercard Move provides banks, non-bank financial institutions, direct disbursers, and their customers with a fast, secure money transfer solution, domestically and internationally. The portfolio reaches more than 180 countries and 150+ currencies, with access to over 95% of the world’s banked population.

Mastercard Move enables customers to enhance their money transfer offerings and maximize revenue by giving end users transparency and choice: specifically, by enabling trackable payments, visibility of fees, estimated delivery times and, depending on the market, the option to receive payouts to bank accounts, digital and mobile wallets, card and cash.

The portfolio includes Mastercard Cross-Border Services and Mastercard Send.

Datapro y Mastercard se unen para ampliar las oportunidades de pagos transfronterizos en América Latina

CARIBPR WIRE, MIAMI, FL, Weds. July 10, 2024: Datapro, proveedor líder de sistemas bancarios centrales y soluciones digitales, colaboró ​​recientemente con Mastercard para ampliar la integración de Mastercard Cross-Border Services, una solución dentro del portafolio de soluciones de transferencia de dinero de Mastercard Move. La colaboración permitirá a los clientes de Datapro en toda América Latina y el Caribe acceder a experiencias de pago transfronterizas y nacionales rápidas, transparentes y convenientes.

Cada vez más, los consumidores buscan formas de enviar dinero a través del mundo de manera rápida y segura. De hecho, la velocidad de entrega, la seguridad, la confirmación de recibo y la posibilidad de utilizar una aplicación son los principales factores que impulsan la elección de soluciones en línea, según el último Informe de Pagos sin Fronteras de Mastercard. Para acelerar la innovación y responder a las necesidades de los consumidores, Datapro elimina las barreras técnicas de implementación a las que las instituciones financieras pueden enfrentarse actualmente al adoptar nuevas soluciones de pago.

“Estamos increíblemente entusiasmados de colaborar con Mastercard con el fin de llevar nuevas soluciones de pago digital a los clientes de toda la región”, mencionó Ignacio Blanco, CEO de Datapro. “Datapro tiene una sólida trayectoria de éxito en América Latina y el Caribe desde hace más de 45 años. Esta colaboración es un fuerte testimonio del compromiso continuo de Datapro de apoyar a las instituciones financieras para impulsar la innovación y ofrecer soluciones digitales impactantes a sus clientes”.

Con los Mastercard Cross-Border Services las instituciones financieras participantes en todo el mundo pueden ofrecer a sus clientes pagos internacionales en más de 60 divisas y más de 100 países que cubren el 90% de la población mundial. Como parte del portafolio de Mastercard Move, el servicio ofrece a los usuarios flexibilidad en cómo se reciben los fondos, con total transparencia y previsibilidad sobre el estado de la transacción y el tiempo de entrega. Los puntos finales pueden incluir cuentas bancarias, cuentas bancarias, billeteras digitales, tarjetas y efectivo.

“A medida que evoluciona la economía mundial, la gente debe poder mover dinero como quiera y cuando quiera. Esto requiere un conjunto de servicios mejorados para garantizar que los fondos se muevan de forma rápida, fluida y segura. Al conectar la plataforma de Datapro a Mastercard Cross-Border Services, sus clientes tendrán acceso a transferencias transfronterizas sin interrupciones respaldadas por la confiabilidad de la red Mastercard”, comentó Walter Pimenta, vicepresidente ejecutivo de Pagos Comerciales y Nuevos Flujos para América Latina y el Caribe.

La colaboración será efectiva en toda América Latina y el Caribe, donde Datapro agilizará el proceso de integración de las instituciones financieras con los servicios de Mastercard Cross-Border Services. La colaboración incluye integración avanzada de datos, gestión de reglas de negocio y orquestación de API para instituciones financieras. Este enfoque proporciona una implementación ágil y simplificada, eliminando los obstáculos comunes de la integración técnica y los largos procesos de incorporación.

