Jamaican Born, Jazz Great Dr. Monty Alexander To Mark Caribbean American Heritage Month In D.C.

CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. June 7, 2022: One of the Caribbean’s premier artiste, Jamaican-born, Grammy-nominated international musician, Dr. Monty Alexander, CD, will mark National Caribbean American Heritage Month in Washington, D.C., this weekend with his 51st annual performance at the famedBlues Alley Jazz Club.

Fresh from captivating audiences in France and Japan, Alexander returns to his loyal fan base in Washington, D.C. for a series of thrilling contemporary jazz performances at the iconic Blues Alley. The shows will kick off on Friday, June 9th and continue through Sunday, June 11th, with two shows per night at 1073 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007.

Blues Alley, founded in 1965, is a jazz nightclub in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Musicians who have performed at Blues Alley include Dizzy Gillespie, Wynton Marsalis, John Abercrombie, Tony Bennett, Taj Mahal, Max Roach, Sonny Rollins, Sarah Vaughan, Grover Washington Jr., Mary Wilson, Nancy Wilson and dozens more.

Dr. Alexander, whose jazz album ‘Love Notes,’ was released last year as his first recording featuring his vocals, will not only mesmerize the audience but also celebrate his recent Order of Jamaica award from the Jamaican government, recognizing his significant contributions to Caribbean American and Jamaican music.

The showtimes for the Blues Alley performances are scheduled at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. EST, respectively, from June 9th to June 11th. Tickets priced at US$42 can be reserved now by selecting the desired date and time on the Blues Alley website at https://www.bluesalley.com/events.

Reflecting on the upcoming performances, Dr. Alexander, the Caribbean musical genius, shared: “At this special time my desire is to also pay musical tribute to a man with whom I enjoyed a wonderful friendship, fellow Jamaican, Harry Belafonte.” He also expressed his excitement to bring his timeless jazz artistry to the stage once again in the nation’s capital.

After almost six decades since his move from Kingston, Jamaica to the United States, Alexander remains an iconic figure in American jazz, delighting audiences worldwide with his vibrant personality and soulful message. Renowned for his endless melody-making, effervescent grooves, and sophisticated voicings, his performances encompass a repertoire that spans jazz, blues, gospel, calypso, reggae, and the American songbook.

With over 75 recorded albums and being recognized as one of the greatest jazz pianists of all time, Monty Alexander received the Jamaican government’s esteemed Commander in the Order of Distinction in 2000 and the national honor of the Order of Jamaica in 2022 for his exceptional contributions to Jamaican music and his global interpretations of the jazz genre. Furthermore, he was bestowed with an honorary doctorate (DLitt) from the University of The West Indies.

Monty Alexander’s virtuosic piano skills and unique blend of jazz and Caribbean musical influences continue to captivate global audiences. His performances are characterized by infectious energy, soulful improvisation, and an innate sense of groove. Whether interpreting jazz standards, reimagining popular tunes, or showcasing his own compositions, Alexander’s expressive playing leaves an indelible mark on listeners.

In addition to his musical achievements, Monty Alexander proudly represents Jamaican culture worldwide, incorporating the spirit and vibrancy of his homeland into his performances. As an esteemed figure in the jazz world, his music transcends borders and connects people, leaving a lasting impact on all who have the pleasure of experiencing his remarkable talent.

As he approaches his 80th birthday, the jazz maestro continues to tour the world, delighting audiences with his vibrant personality and soulful messages. His latest project, “The Monty Alexander Movie,” a documentary showcasing his life and music, is currently in production in Jamaica, the U.S., and Europe, directed by Academy Award© winning cinematographer Jefferson Miller and veteran filmmaker Arthur Gorson.

For more, visit him on YouTube or at montyalexander.com.

