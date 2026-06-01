World News
Iran war live: US bombs Qeshm, Goruk; Kuwait reports missile, drone attacks
01 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 1 Jun 20261 Jun 2026
- The US military says it attacked Iranian radar and drone sites in the city of Goruk and the island of Qeshm over the weekend.
- Kuwait reports “hostile” missile and drone attacks, as Iran’s IRGC says it launched a retaliatory strike on a base it claims was used for an attack on its Sirik Island.
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