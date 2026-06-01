International court rejects Rwanda’s claim over UK migration deal 

An international court has ruled that the United Kingdom does not need to pay Rwanda more than 100 million British pounds ($134m) in compensation over a scrapped migrant deportation deal.

The Hague’s Permanent Court of Arbitration on Monday rejected all financial claims brought by Kigali, which had argued that Britain should honour the terms ⁠of the controversial asylum plan, which was cancelled by London in 2024.

The collapse of the deal, under which Rwanda would have been paid to take in migrants who had illegally arrived in Britain, and the compensation case bodes ill for other governments seeking to secure “return hubs” as proof of a tough stance on irregular migration amid surging support for far-right parties.

In a 76-page ruling dated May 15 and formally announced on Monday, the three-judge panel found that diplomatic exchanges between the two governments after the UK scrapped the deal amounted to an agreement that the payments, including two tranches of 50 million pounds ($67m) each that Rwanda argued had been due in April 2025 and April 2026, would not be made.

The panel also rejected two further Rwandan claims linked to alleged breaches of the partnership agreement.

“The UK robustly defended its position, and the tribunal has now ruled in favour of the UK on all grounds,” a government spokesman said, adding that London was “focused on delivering vital reforms to restore order and control to our borders”.

The deal, originally struck by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022, was intended to deter migrants arriving by small boat or lorry by sending them to Rwanda for asylum processing.

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It was struck down by the UK Supreme Court as unlawful before it could be fully implemented. Prime Minister Keir Starmer cancelled it on his first full day in office in July 2024, calling it “dead and buried” and dismissing it as a “gimmick”.

Then-Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described it as “the most shocking waste of taxpayers’ money I have ever seen”.

Only four people went to Rwanda under the scheme, all voluntarily. Britain had already paid approximately 290 million pounds ($390m) to Kigali before the arrangement was ended.

Rwanda had argued Britain was obligated to honour the terms of a legally binding treaty regardless of its domestic court rulings, and filed for arbitration in November 2025 after diplomatic discussions failed to produce agreement on outstanding payments.

The Hague’s Permanent Court of Arbitration panel found that Rwanda had, in diplomatic notes, agreed in November 2024 “to forgo any additional payments by the United Kingdom in April 2025 and April 2026”.

The European Union is the latest to attempt to establish migration centres in third-party countries, with the bloc aiming on Monday to finalise talks on its Returns Regulation.

However, after Britain’s failed Rwanda plan and Italy’s scrapped deal with Albania, Brussels remains tight-lipped on which countries it hopes might host migration centres.