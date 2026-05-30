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Guyanese Entrepreneur’s AI Capital Exchange Selected For HICOOL Regional Round 

30 May 2026
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This content originally appeared on News Americas Now.
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AI Capital Exchange, founded by Guyanese entrepreneur Felicia Persaud, has advanced to the regional round of the HICOOL Global Entrepreneurship Competition.
AI Capital Exchange, founded by Guyanese entrepreneur Felicia Persaud, has advanced to the regional round of the HICOOL Global Entrepreneurship Competition.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Monday, May 25, 2026: AI Capital Exchange, the fintech platform founded by Guyanese-born media entrepreneur Felicia J. Persaud, has advanced to the regional round of the HICOOL Global Entrepreneurship Competition, one of Asia’s leading startup competitions.

The advancement marks a significant milestone for the platform, the first AI-powered pre-qualification platform for global debt. According to an official notice from HICOOL, AI Capital Exchange was selected to advance to the regional pitch round of the competition after successfully passing the initial screening stage.

“Congratulations on your project successfully advancing to the regional competition of the HICOOL Global Entrepreneurship Competition,” organizers said in a formal notification to the company.

AI Capital Exchange is designed to help existing businesses globally access expansion funding solutions ranging from working capital and commercial real estate financing to renewable energy, expansion and equipment loans as well as senior and bond market debt for governments and large corporations.

AI CAPITAL EXCHANGE - The World’s First AI-Powered Pre-qualification Engine For Global Loans
AI CAPITAL EXCHANGE – The World’s First AI-Powered Pre-qualification Engine For Global Loans

The platform is part of Persaud’s broader vision to solve the problem of lack of access to capital for qualified projects in emerging markets.

Persaud on April 30th, completed the NASDAQ Milestone program as the platform gains traction.

HICOOL, headquartered in Beijing, is an international entrepreneurship initiative that attracts startups from around the world and offers access to investors, mentors, and strategic partners. Advancing to the regional stage places AI Capital Exchange among a select group of ventures competing for broader international exposure and potential funding opportunities. “Advancing in HICOOL validates what we’ve known all along – the world needs a smarter filter between capital and qualified borrowers,” said Persaud.

 

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