SVb lo bay raporta proximamente na Ombudsman e medidanan implementa pa evita ripiticion Un biaha mas docente Duke Croes ta bay disfruta di su pensioen Lilien Ponson a gradua di programa OGM di Universidad di Aruba Banco Central di Aruba cu liderazgo nobo cu huramentacion oficial di su presidente Fundacion Lanta Papiamento tabata presente na lansamento di 'Dikshonario Huridico' Parlamentario Endy Croes ta cuestiona contract di 2.1 miyon di ATA
World News

Zambia’s Hichilema wins second term as president 

17 August 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema ⁠has won re-election for ⁠a second term, according to the electoral commission, after a race marred by allegations of fraud.

Results released by the election commission in the early hours of Tuesday morning showed that Hichilema received roughly 60 percent of valid votes, compared with ⁠38 percent for his main challenger, Brian Mundubile.

list of 4 items

end of list

It was Hichilema’s seventh run for the presidency, and he was widely expected to win due to the advantages of incumbency, while it was Mundubile’s first bid to become head of state.

After a relatively quiet run-up to the August 13 ⁠vote, tensions escalated quickly.

On the night of the election, ⁠authorities arrested 11 people, including leading opposition figures, in a raid that involved an exchange of gunfire, while Mundubile was present.

The next day, the electoral commission suspended vote-counting for hours due to ⁠reports of violence against polling staff and the theft of ballot papers.

Mundubile said he had received information ⁠about the possible alteration of results forms from ⁠polling stations and called for an urgent independent investigation. Hichilema’s camp said he was lying.

 

Support us

Related News

16 July 2026

US approves nearly $2bn in weapons sale to Saudi Arabia 

23 July 2026

France wildfires force evacuation of over 20,000 people from tourist town 

29 July 2026

After a deadly raid, a displaced Nigerian mother finds a lifeline in sewing 

29 June 2026

‘Erased from history’: A century on from Canada’s anti-Greek riots 