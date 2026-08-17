Directie Ouderenzaken ta promove bienestar di adultonan mayor cu proyecto di planta mata Consulado di Venezuela ta den contacto directo cu Crisis Team di Gobierno di Aruba Hoben di 16 aña fayece despues di incidente di tiramento na parkeerplaats di Stadion Nadi Croes Aruba Bank ta inspira futuro doñonan di cas cu e “Bo Cas Pop-Up Info Session” Kiwanis Club Aruba cu huespednan special na nan reunion general Director di KvK di siman pasa caba a indica cu sugerencianan lo pone nan dicidi pa cambia formato of no
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Iran war live: Trump rejects MoU extension as US claims control of Hormuz 

17 August 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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By Heba Habib and Tracy J. Jawad

Published On 18 Aug 202618 Aug 2026

  • US President Donald Trump says that Iran needs to “put up the white flag of surrender” following the expiration of the two countries’ memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday. He has told US media that his team is in discussions with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, though the IRGC denies this statement.
  • Iranian officials indicated they might adopt a more aggressive strategy in the conflict with the US after the MoU expired.

 

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