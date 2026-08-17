Asina lo celebra Dia Independencia di Colombia cu e patruyero ‘ARC 24 de Julio’ Casnan ta haya colornan tipico Caribeño ta duna un aparencia mas bunita y acogedo na e entrada di San Nicolas Yegada studiantenan live via Facebook di Gabinete di Minister Plenipotenciario Delfin cu tabata den ‘shelter area’ na mei ultimo a fayece di un fayo di  curason Elocuente mensahe di Ministro Gerlien Croes riba Dia Internacional di Hubentud Minister Gerlien Croes tin e obligacion di cumpli cu ley
World News

Two killed as gunman opens fire at Philippines high school, official says 

17 August 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

A gunman has opened fire at a high school in the ⁠southern Philippine city of ⁠Zamboanga, killing at least two people, according to a local official.

Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso told ‌DZMM radio on Tuesday that the two casualties were both students and included the gunman.

Regional police spokesperson Shellamie Chang said police forces were trying to secure the school campus but she could not immediately provide other details.

Witnesses said the campus was Ateneo de Zamboanga high school.

Journalists at the scene said the suspect was a Grade 7 student who opened fire in a classroom.

More soon…

 

Support us

Related News

09 August 2026

Iran issues new demands as Pezeshkian seeks deal 

29 June 2026

More than 1,300 deaths in Europe amid heatwave: What can countries do? 

17 August 2026

Death toll from capsized ferry in Zimbabwe rises to 92 

24 July 2026

India’s ‘Cockroach’ leaders hold talks with gov’t as protests continue 