World News
Two killed as gunman opens fire at Philippines high school, official says
17 August 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
A gunman has opened fire at a high school in the southern Philippine city of Zamboanga, killing at least two people, according to a local official.
Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso told DZMM radio on Tuesday that the two casualties were both students and included the gunman.
Regional police spokesperson Shellamie Chang said police forces were trying to secure the school campus but she could not immediately provide other details.
Witnesses said the campus was Ateneo de Zamboanga high school.
Journalists at the scene said the suspect was a Grade 7 student who opened fire in a classroom.
More soon…
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