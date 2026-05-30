What Hegseth’s comments at Shangri-La Dialogue say about US foreign policy 

United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been discussing key foreign policy issues for Washington at a defence summit in Singapore.

On Saturday at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Hegseth commented on America’s main rival, China, as well as Iran, NATO and Taiwan — a major point of contention between Washington and Beijing.

US and Israel launched their war on Iran in late February, rattling global markets, triggering an energy crisis and causing shortages of critical US munitions, including Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) interceptors, which cost around $12mn each.

In a report published on Wednesday, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said it would take two years — and in some cases more than three — to replenish four critical munitions used heavily during the war.

Here are Hegseth’s most important comments.

China’s “historic military buildup”

Beijing is widely seen as Washington’s greatest geopolitical challenge, and Hegseth expressed alarm about China’s growing military presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

“There is rightful alarm regarding China’s historic military buildup and the expansion of its military activities in the region and beyond,” Hegseth said.

Washington’s latest National Defense Strategy describes China as the world’s second-most powerful country after the US.

Hegseth used his speech to call on US allies in the region to increase defence spending in an attempt to offset China’s growing power.

The defence secretary, who said relations with Beijing were “better” than they had been in many years, warned that unless action was taken, China would become the regional hegemon.

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“A Pacific dominated by any hegemon would unravel the regional balance of power,” Hegseth said.

“No state, including China, can impose its hegemony and hold the security or prosperity of our nation and our allies in question.”

Taiwan has been improving its defence capabilities in response to concerns about a potential Chinese invasion. Taiwan, which has never officially declared independence from China, has de facto functioned as a separate country since 1950, despite Beijing viewing the island as its territory.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump travelled to China to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, who sees Taiwan as the most important issue in China–US relations. Xi told Trump that “clashes and even conflicts” between the two countries could occur if the Taiwan situation is mishandled.

Since then, Trump has cautioned Taipei against formally declaring independence from China, prompting the island to issue a statement saying it was “sovereign and independent” but planned to maintain the status quo.

Following the meeting, Trump said he was not sure whether he would approve an arms sale to Taiwan worth up to $14bn. On Saturday, Hegseth suggested Washington’s commitment to Taiwan remained, but that Trump would ultimately decide whether the weapons deal is finalised.

“Those decisions will depend on the president and the nature of that relationship. There’s been no change in our status,” Hegseth said.

“We need partners”

Trump has long pressured allies to increase their military budgets and become less dependent on US firepower under his America First doctrine.

Trump has recently confused European allies after announcing he would deploy a further 5,000 troops to Poland, despite having recently pledged to reduce the number of American soldiers on the continent.

It remains unclear whether the deployment to Poland includes the same troops the Pentagon said would no longer be stationed in Germany.

“The era of the United States subsidising the defence of wealthy nations is over,” Hegseth said.

“We need partners, not protectorates. We don’t have a strong alliance unless everyone has skin in the game. No freeloading.”

Trump seeking a “strong deal”

Hegseth also discussed Iran — a key issue for much of the world as well as the US. Tehran and Washington are believed to be close to signing a memorandum of understanding to bring the war to a permanent end.

Hegseth, who has played a key role in the US war effort as defence secretary, warned that the US would resume attacks on Iran if a satisfactory deal isn’t reached. His comments come as Washington seeks to reassure allies that the Strait of Hormuz — which Iran closed at the start of the war in a bid to deter US and Israeli attacks — will soon be reopened, helping to bring down energy prices. About 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flowed through the crucial waterway prior to the conflict.