These Caribbean Vacation Spots Have The Cheapest Flights Now 

By NAN Travel Editor| NewsAmericasNow.com

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. May 21, 2026: Airfare is getting more expensive in 2026 – but Caribbean vacation spots are bucking the trend, remaining among the most affordable international flights available to US travelers this summer, according to new data from two leading flight deal platforms.

As fuel costs rise and airline capacity shrinks following the shutdown of Spirit Airlines in May 2026, travel experts say the Caribbean remains one of the last frontiers of genuinely affordable international flying from the United States.

The Caribbean Destinations Making The Cheapest Flights Lists

Jamaica has some of the lowest fares from the US

As Going reported in its updated 2026 cheapest international destinations guide published May 11, 2026, Montego Bay, Jamaica ranked fourth on its top ten list of cheapest international destinations from the US, with an average deal price of $344 roundtrip. Going noted sample deals as low as $240 roundtrip from Tampa, $268 from Detroit, and $278 from New York City to Montego Bay.

Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic ranked eighth on Going’s list, with an average deal price of $336 roundtrip. As Going reported, sample deals included fares as low as $220 roundtrip from Miami, $240 from Chicago, and $247 from New York City.

Going also highlighted Caribbean destinations in its monthly cheapest flight rankings. As Going reported, Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands appeared consistently across multiple months – ranking second in January at $335 roundtrip, second in February at $336, second in March at $337, second in August at $319, second in November at $340, and second in December at $341. Aruba’s Oranjestad ranked second in October at $347 and third in November at $349, while Turks and Caicos’ Providenciales ranked third in October at $357.

Summer 2026 – Caribbean Holds Steady As Fares Rise Elsewhere

As Dollar Flight Club reported in its Summer 2026 Cheap Flight Forecast released May 5, 2026, Caribbean and Mexican destinations are among the few international markets where fares are holding steady despite broader airfare volatility.

“Between Spirit Airlines’ historic shutdown and jet fuel prices doubling since the Iran war started, this is the most volatile summer travel market in decades,” Dollar Flight Club Founder and CEO Jesse Neugarten said in the report. “But the deals haven’t disappeared – they’ve just moved, and travelers need to know where to look.”

As Dollar Flight Club reported, short-haul routes to the Caribbean burn less fuel and are dominated by low-cost carriers that compete hard on price – keeping Caribbean fares stable even as transatlantic routes to Europe surge 20% above last year’s levels.

The following Caribbean and Caribbean-adjacent destinations made Dollar Flight Club’s top ten most affordable international destinations for summer 2026, based on analysis of more than 500,000 airfare data points across 65 US departure airports:

San Juan, Puerto Rico ranked second at $196 to $300 roundtrip – described by Dollar Flight Club as offering sub-$300 fares that are 30 to 40% lower than comparable Hawaii trips. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic ranked seventh at $279 to $403 roundtrip. Nassau in the Bahamas ranked eighth at $245 to $371 roundtrip. Montego Bay, Jamaica ranked ninth at $276 to $393 roundtrip.

As Dollar Flight Club reported, lower summer pricing in the Caribbean is partially driven by hurricane season running June through November – but the platform notes that Caribbean destinations remain among the best value beach getaways available to US travelers regardless of season.

Puerto Rico – The Caribbean’s Best Value Right Now

Both platforms highlighted Puerto Rico – specifically San Juan – as an exceptional value for Caribbean travelers. As a US territory requiring no passport for American citizens, San Juan offers Caribbean prices with domestic travel convenience.

As Dollar Flight Club reported, Puerto Rico’s San Juan airport is offering round-trip fares starting at $196 – making it the second most affordable international or Caribbean destination in the summer 2026 rankings. Going also noted San Juan as an honorable mention across multiple months including June at $300 roundtrip and July at $373 roundtrip.

Grand Cayman – The Caribbean’s Consistent Deal Destination

As Going’s year-round data showed, Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands is one of the most consistently affordable Caribbean destinations across all seasons – not just summer – appearing in six separate monthly cheapest destination rankings throughout the year at prices ranging from $315 to $341 roundtrip.

For Caribbean diaspora travelers looking to visit family or explore the broader region, Going’s data suggests Grand Cayman, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas offer the most reliable deal frequency from US airports throughout 2026.

The Warning: Book Now

Both platforms issued a clear warning to travelers hoping prices will fall. As Dollar Flight Club’s Neugarten said in a statement on May 5, 2026: “Book now, not later. Airlines are cutting capacity every week. Fares aren’t going to get cheaper, so if you see a deal, book it.”

As Going reported, the platform recommends flexible date searching, midweek travel, and fare alerts as the most reliable strategies for locking in the best Caribbean prices before summer capacity tightens further.