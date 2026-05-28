Canada Travel Advisories By Country – Canada Issues New Advisories For Two More Caribbean Countries 

By Staff Reporter | NewsAmericasNow.com

News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Thurs. May 14, 2026: Canada has slapped new travel advisories on two more Caribbean nations, warning its nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if traveling to Trinidad and Tobago and Belize, in advisories issued May 11, 2026.

The warnings come as both countries are currently operating under states of emergency – adding urgency to the advisories for Caribbean diaspora members and tourists planning travel to either destination.

Trinidad And Tobago – State Of Emergency In Effect

Canada’s advisory for Trinidad and Tobago cites violent crime as the primary concern, warning that armed robberies, carjackings, assaults, sexual assaults, kidnappings, murders, and home invasions occur regularly across the twin island republic.

The advisory is particularly significant given that Trinidad and Tobago declared a nationwide state of emergency on March 3, 2026 – giving security forces expanded powers to conduct searches without warrants and arrest and detain persons of interest. Travelers are advised to expect an increased police and military presence and to carry valid identification at all times.

Canada has also issued a regional advisory urging nationals to avoid non-essential travel to several specific areas including Beetham Estate Gardens, Cocorite, Downtown Port of Spain east of Charlotte Street, Laventille, and Sea Lots – all flagged due to high levels of violence and gang-related crime.

The advisory also raises a terrorism warning, noting that groups with terrorist connections are known to operate in Trinidad and Tobago and may target public gatherings, government buildings, places of worship, airports, tourist attractions, restaurants, bars, shopping centres, and hotels.

In a particularly striking warning, Canada flags that robbery rings are actively operating in the country — some using online dating applications and social media platforms to lure potential victims into meetings before assaulting and robbing them. Incidents against foreigners have been reported.

Belize – One Of The World’s Highest Murder Rates

Canada’s advisory for Belize is equally alarming, describing the Central American nation – which has strong cultural and geographic ties to the Caribbean – as having one of the highest per-capita murder rates in the world.

A one-month state of emergency was declared in specific areas of Belize City and Belize District on May 8, 2026 – just days before Canada’s advisory – following a sharp rise in violent crime. The state of emergency applies to both Northside and Southside Belize City and certain surrounding areas of Belize District, giving security forces the power to restrict freedom of movement, conduct searches and seizures, and detain persons of interest.

Canada specifically advises nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Southside Belize City, south of the Haulover Creek River, due to gang and drug-related violence including murders and shootings. Violent crime is also flagged as a major concern in the capital Belmopan and in popular tourist destinations including Caye Caulker, Hopkins, Placencia, San Pedro, San Ignacio, Corozal, and Seine Bight – meaning no part of the country is considered entirely safe. Drug and human trafficking, organized crime, and street gang activity are described as prevalent throughout the country.

What Travellers Need To Know

For those travelling to either destination, Canada’s advisories offer the following guidance:

Always carry valid identification

Avoid walking alone especially at night

Do not carry large amounts of cash or display signs of wealth

Stay in accommodations with adequate security measures

Keep doors and windows locked at all times

Be cautious when using online dating apps or meeting strangers

Monitor local media and follow instructions of local authorities

If threatened by armed criminals — cooperate and do not resist

A Growing Pattern Of Caribbean Travel Warnings

The new advisories for Trinidad and Tobago and Belize follow Canada’s recent high caution warning for Guyana, published earlier this week by NewsAmericasNow. The pattern reflects growing concern among Western governments about security conditions across parts of the Caribbean and Central America – a trend that carries significant implications for Caribbean tourism economies already under pressure.

For the Caribbean diaspora in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom – many of whom travel regularly to visit family and conduct business – the warnings serve as a critical reminder to exercise heightened caution and stay informed before and during travel.

Full details of Canada’s travel advisories for all countries and for Trinidad and Tobago and Belize log on to travel.gc.ca.