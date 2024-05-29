The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Wants To “Slap” Diddy Over Cassie Video

The Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, Voletta Wallace, shared her reaction to the violence Diddy displayed against his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

As Diddy continues to dominate the headlines in hip-hop, more of his former associates continue to speak out against him. Things went downhill for the Bad Boy Records founder a few weeks ago when CNN published a video showing him attacking Cassie in 2016 at a hotel in Los Angeles. Since then, several new lawsuits have been filed against him, and many of his celebrity friends have moved to distance themselves from him.

Voletta Wallace is one of the people speaking their minds against Diddy in the aftermath of the bombshell video. In a candid comment to Rolling Stone, who published a six-month-long investigation centered around many claims against the rap mogul, the 71-year-old says, “I’m sick to my stomach,” regarding the infamous video.

“I’m praying for Cassie,” Wallace continues. “I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video]. I pray that he apologizes to her.”

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him,” she added. “You can quote me on that. Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

Wallace also urged Diddy to apologize to his mother and embark on an atonement journey for his misdeeds. For his part, Diddy issued a video apology for what transpired in the video. He didn’t name Cassie by name, and we later learned, via a report by TMZ, that he is legally barred from mentioning her name in a public setting as part of their settlement.

In her first public statement about her ordeal with Diddy and since filing a lawsuit against him, Cassie says the abuse she experienced “broke me down to someone I never thought I would become.”

While Diddy is getting condemned for his actions, Cassie is getting a ton of support from her fans and celebrity friends. “As someone who escaped their abuser last June, I feel all of this and I am SO PROUD of you! Stand in your truth! You are a strong, beautiful woman! We love you!” Tiffany wrote. Kerry said, “I’m a survivor too. I’m sorry you had to go through it all again. It’s scary and I’m glad you’re in a better place (I am too) May peace be with you.”

Lala Anthony and Karrueche Tran, who herself experienced abuse from her ex-boyfriend, publicly supported Cassie. “Love You,” Karrueche said.

