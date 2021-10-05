Sunwing Travel Group announces full integration of 20 Blue Diamond Resorts properties into Marriott International’s Autograph Collection and Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program

CaribPR Wire, TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021: Sunwing Travel Group has announced that, effective today, 20 of its Blue Diamond Resorts properties have been fully integrated into Marriott International’s prestigious Autograph Collection. The integration follows the monumental news earlier this year that the company’s hotel division had signed a mutual partnership agreement with Marriott International.

The 20 participating Blue Diamond Resorts, now including Royalton Grenada situated in the picturesque Eastern Caribbean, will be the first all inclusive properties to join Marriott’s Autograph Collection brand, a curated collection of independent properties with distinct perspectives on design and hospitality. The resorts will continue to be independently owned and operated by Blue Diamond Resorts under the Autograph Collection name and deliver on the brand’s promise to create unique and memorable vacation experiences tailored to guests’ unique interests.

“We are excited to announce the full integration of 20 of our properties into the Autograph Collection,” said Jordi Pelfort, President, Hotels and Resorts of Sunwing Travel Group. “By aligning our portfolio of world-class resorts with Marriott’s prestigious reputation and award-winning loyalty program, we’ll be able to offer the highest level of all inclusive service and help make even more travellers’ vacation dreams come true.”

Hotels that are now part of the Autograph Collection include:

Mexico Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only Dominican Republic Royalton Bavaro, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Royalton CHIC Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino – Adults Only

Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino – Adults Only

Royalton Splash Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino Jamaica Grand Lido Negril Au-Naturel, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Hideaway at Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton White Sands Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort Saint Lucia Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only Costa Rica Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort Antigua Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino Grenada Royalton Grenada, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

The resorts have also joined Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning loyalty program and travel marketplace, which offers a robust portfolio of 30 hotel brands and endless experiences, enabling members to earn and redeem points. For more information on Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Guests can book their stay through the resort websites, Marriott.com, and All-Inclusive.Marriott.com.

About Sunwing Travel Group

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing Travel Group is comprised of Sunwing Vacations and Vacation Express, two of the leading leisure tour operators in North America; Sunwing Airlines, Canada’s premier leisure airline; SunwingJets, a luxury private jet charter service; SellOffVacations.com and Luxe Destination Weddings, two leading travel retail businesses; NexusTours, a full-service destination management company; and Blue Diamond Resorts, the Group’s hotel management company, an innovative organization that operates popular resort brands across the Caribbean and Mexico. Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 45 properties, exceeding 15,000 rooms in ten countries, including the award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, adults-only brands Hideaway at Royalton and Royalton CHIC, Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts, and Mystique by Royalton. For more information on Sunwing Travel Group, please visit www.sunwingtravelgroup.com.

Sunwing Travel Group anuncia la integración de 20 propiedades Blue Diamond Resorts a Autograph Collection de Marriott International y el programa de lealtad Marriott Bonvoy

CaribPR Wire, TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021: Sunwing Travel Group ha anunciado que, a partir de hoy, 20 de las propiedades de Blue Diamond Resorts se han integrado completamente al prestigioso Autograph Collection de Marriott International. La integración es resultado de la noticia monumental publicada a principios de este año, en que la división hotelera de la empresa había firmado un acuerdo de mutua asociación con Marriott International.

Los 20 hoteles de Blue Diamond Resorts participantes, entre los que ahora se encuentra Royalton Grenada, situado en la pintoresca zona este del Caribe, serán las primeras propiedades todo incluido que se unan a la marca Autograph Collection de Marriott, una selección de hoteles independientes con distintas perspectivas en diseño y hospitalidad. Los resorts seguirán siendo propiedad de Blue Diamond Resorts y los gestionará de forma independiente bajo la marca de Autograph Collection, cumpliendo la promesa de la marca de crear experiencias vacacionales únicas y memorables adaptadas a los intereses particulares de los huéspedes.

“Estamos encantados de anunciar que completamos la integración de 20 de nuestras propiedades en Autograph Collection”, dijo Jordi Pelfort, Presidente de Hoteles y Resorts de Sunwing Travel Group. “Con nuestro portafolio de resorts de clase mundial y la prestigiosa reputación de Marriott así como su importante programa de lealtad, ofreceremos el más alto nivel de servicio todo-incluido mientras que haremos realidad los sueños vacacionales de muchos más viajeros.”

Los hoteles que ahora forman parte de Autograph Collection incluyen:

México Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only República Dominicana Royalton Bavaro, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Royalton CHIC Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino – Adults Only

Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino – Adults Only

Royalton Splash Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino Jamaica Grand Lido Negril Au-Naturel, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Hideaway at Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton White Sands Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort Santa Lucía Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only Costa Rica Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort Antigua Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino Granada Royalton Grenada, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Estos resorts también se han unido a Marriott Bonvoy, el aclamado programa de lealtad y de Marriott International, que ofrece una sólida cartera de 30 marcas hoteleras y un sinfín de experiencias, permitiendo a sus miembros ganar y canjear puntos. Para más información sobre Marriott Bonvoy, visite marriottbonvoy.com.

Los huéspedes pueden reservar su estancia a través de los sitios web del resort, Marriott.com, y All-Inclusive.Marriott.com.

Acerca de Sunwing Travel Group

Sunwing Travel Group, la empresa de viajes integrada más grande de América del Norte, está compuesta por Sunwing Vacations y Vacation Express, dos de los operadores turísticos de ocio líderes en América del Norte; Sunwing Airlines, la principal aerolínea de ocio de Canadá; SunwingJets, un servicio de alquiler de jets privados de lujo; SellOffVacations.com y Luxe Destination Weddings, dos minoristas de viajes líderes en su sector; NexusTours, una empresa con servicio completo en la gestión de destinos; y Blue Diamond Resorts, la compañía de administración de hoteles del Grupo, una organización innovadora que opera marcas populares de resorts en el Caribe y México. Desde su creación en 2010, Blue Diamond Resorts ha creado cuidadosamente una cartera impresionante abarcando 45 propiedades, que superan las 15,000 habitaciones en diez países, incluyendo los galardonados All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, las marcas solo para adultos Hideaway at Royalton y Royalton CHIC, Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts y Mystique by Royalton. Para obtener más información sobre Sunwing Travel Group, visite www.sunwingtravelgroup.com.

