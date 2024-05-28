Shenseea & Sean Paul Features On ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Soundtrack

Shenseea and Sean Paul join the star-studded lineup for the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die movie soundtrack.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have been hard at work on the production of their latest installment in their Bad Boys movie franchise, Ride Or Die, which will be the fourth installment in the hugely successful franchise. The film is set to premiere on June 5, 2024, in the United States and saw Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Nüñez, DJ Khaled, Joe Pantoliano, and Alexander Ludwig reprising their roles, while Joyner Lucas and more joined the cast for the latest installment.

Joyner and Will Smith developed a budding friendship after the rapper released a single dedicated to the actor/rapper called “Will.” Lucas later revealed that Smith was one of the biggest influences in his career.

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die

The first single off the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die soundtrack, “TONIGHT,” was released on May 10th. The track saw Black Eyed Peas and El Alfa teaming up with Becky G. Among the other artists on the album include BIA, JID, Flo Milli, Trueno, Lil Harold, ScarLip, and more. It appears that Smith and his team intentionally sought out young artists for the project.

Shenseea is featured on the single “Bam Bam,” featuring Myke Towers. It’s unknown if that song will sample Sister Nancy’s dancehall classic “Bam Bam.” This isn’t the first time Shenseea and Towers have landed on a collaboration on a movie soundtrack. The two artists collaborated on the single “Infamous,” which was featured on the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack, released in June 2023.

Sean Paul lends his voice to two of the singles off the project, “Light Em Up” with Will Smith and “Bad Boys,” the title track featuring Trueno.

Inner Circle’s classic single “Bad Boys” remains the title song of the Bad Boys film series. The song was released in 1987 on the reggae band’s album One Way and later included on the album Bad To The Bone in 1992. It is currently certified Gold in the United States and Silver in the UK. It peaked at No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 7 on the US Top 40 Mainstream.

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die soundtrack tracklist

1. “Tonight” – Black Eyed Peas x El Alfa feat. Becky G2. “Lights Out” – BIA x JID3. “Mike T” – ScarLip4. “Oh No” – BIA5. “Duh!” – Flo Milli6. “Bam Bam” – Shenseea x Myke Towers7. “Brand New” – 21 Lil Harold8. “Flores Pa Ti” – Becky G x Luisa Sonza x Papatinho9. “Light Em Up” – Will Smith x Sean Paul10. “Bad Boys” – Sean Paul x Trueno

