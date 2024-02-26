Seven Canadian Trailblazers To Be Honored at the 15th Annual University of West Indies Toronto Benefit Awards

NEWS AMERICAS, Toronto, ON, March 7, 2024 (Toronto, ON) – The 15th Annual University of West Indies (UWI) Toronto Benefit Awards celebrates the 2024 Honorees of its fundraiser in support of scholarships for Caribbean students on Saturday April 20th, 2024 at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Hotel, 181 Wellington Street, Toronto at 5:30pm EST.The sold-out gala affair is hosted by The University of the West Indies (UWI), top ranked among the world’s best universities, with Scotiabank as Lead Sponsor for the 15th consecutive year.

“The UWI Toronto Benefit Awards has provided 850 scholarships and bursaries to Caribbean students over the years” exclaimed Elizabeth Buchanan-Hind, Executive Director of University’s Institutional Advancement Division. “We know that education is the pathway to success as is evident with those who graduated and have gone onto great careers because they were able to attend The University of West Indies and get a world class education.”

Primary sponsors for this year’s event include Dr. Donette Chin-Loy Chang, Sprott Inc., The Hibbert Family Foundation, and BDO.

Under this year’s theme, Lighting the Way Together, this not-to-be missed night on the Toronto social calendar cultivates a high-profile guest list of corporate executives, public personalities and community members committed to giving back to the Caribbean diaspora.

The distinguished 2024 Honourees are:

Luminary Award: The Honourable Mr. Justice Hugh L. Fraser, O.C., FCIArb., CollArb, OLY – Mediator, Arbitrator and Human Rights Activist

G. Raymond Chang Award: Mr. Raj Kothari, FCPA, FCA, MBA – Business Leader and Humanitarian

Chancellor’s Award: Air Canada – Global Organization serving the Caribbean

Vice Chancellor’s Award: Dr. Pamela Appelt, OD – Court of Canadian Citizenship Justice (Ret.), Humanitarian; Mr. Stanley J. Julien – Head, Special Accounts Management Unit – Canada, BMO Bank of Montreal, Business and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leader; Mr. Deland Kamanga, CFA – Group Head, BMO Wealth Management, Financial Specialist and Philanthropist; Dr. Claudette McGowan – Chief Executive Officer, Protexxa, Global Cybersecurity Leader and Human Rights Activist, Business Leader and Philanthropist

Left to Right (Top): Deland Kamanga, Dr. Pamela Appelt, Raj Kothari,

Left to Right (Middle): Stanley Julien, Dr. Claudette McGowan, Hon. Hugh L. Fraser

Bottom: Air Canada

The Patrons of the UWI Toronto Benefit Awards are Dr. Donette Chin-Loy Chang, Mr. Andrew Chang, Ms. Brigette Chang, and joining them this year are Mr. Kevin Hibbert and Mrs. Ann-Marie Hibbert, both passionate supporters of higher education and the UWI Student Scholarship Fund. Mr. Hibbert was a recipient of the 2023 Vice Chancellor’s Award.

Lighting the Way Together demonstrates how together, community donations, financial support and inspiration provides a lifeline to students eager to fulfill their educational dreams.

Red Carpet Cocktail Hour – 5:30pm – 7:00pm – 2nd Floor

Dinner, Awards Program, Entertainment – 7:00pm – 10:00pm – 2nd Floor

Air Canada Lyme (After Party) – 10:00pm – Midnight

