Nigy Boy’s Manager Dr. Love Calls Him Jamaican Ray Charles After TV Performance Went Viral

Jamaican artist Nigy Boy’s music is blowing up as his career takes off with international attention on his hit single “Continent” and a new song with dancehall talking.

Nigy Boy tested the waters with dancehall for what was a freestyle to get on producer Rvssian’s Dutty Money Riddim months ago, and his career immediately took off as the song experienced resounding success. On Tuesday, he made a surprise appearance on Pix 11 News, and of course, the clips have gone viral as fans commented on the artist’s dancers.

Nigy Boy is visually impaired, but that does not stop the singer from exploring his full potential in music as he pursues his career in Jamaica and overseas. His manager, Dr. Love, who spoke with Urban Islandz, explains that he is inspired by American singer Ray Charles and his career, which he navigated as a blind artist.

“Nigel can see in a different world that we can’t see. Nigel writes all of his songs using Braille. He has songs that he wrote for years, sits and writes with Braille, and his songs are in his brains like a computer. I watched Ray Charles movie more than 20 times over and over cause Nigel is the split image of Ray Charles,” Dr. Love said.

Nigy Boy has been defying fans’ expectations at each turn. He explained in January that he goes on Instagram and reads fans’ comments about him and his music. His latest song, “Judgment,” on Rvssian’s Payment Plan Riddim, has also gone viral as fans create funny memes of the artist driving while blind.

However, Dr. Love says the artist has a “secret” that he won’t tell fans, but they should know that nothing is out of reach for Nigy Boy and his dreams. Dr. Love, who discovered and signed Nigy Boy, also shared that he is a phenomenal artist with a positive attitude and is not surprised at his rapid overnight success.

“I think Nigy is one of the best artists from Jamaica for the last 20 years or more than ten years. He’s easy-going and easy to work with, me and I never have a disagreement. If I said ‘Nigy, here are five riddims and send me these songs back, he would say, ‘I would do my best’.’ If I give it to him on Monday, by Saturday night, all five songs will be ready. It’s good working with him, and I’m happy to make a difference since the time I signed him,” Love said.

In the meantime, Dr Love says Nigy’s success is also a blessing as it developed organically.

“He never had to go on a step and beg to perform. It comes naturally to him. It’s a blessing. God has put a gift in my hand, and I have to deliver. God already created him and he put a gift for me to work with,” he said.

Nigy Boy’s “Judgment” has racked up 158k views on YouTube. “Continent” continues to lead the dancehall chart with 7.8 million views on Rvssian’s YouTube channel.

