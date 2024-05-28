Nicki Minaj Calls Beenie Man Her One Of Her ‘Biggest Music Heroes’ At London Show

Nicki Minaj paid homage to the King of Dancehall, Beenie Man, who she called out on stage at the opening of her performance at the London stop of her ongoing Gag City international tour.

Nicki Minaj is a big fan and supporter of Dancehall, and she always ensures that she pays homage to the people who have fought to promote Jamaican music internationally while also giving other lesser-known Jamaican artists a platform for exposure. Among those she has embraced are younger artists like Skeng and Skillibeng, whose music she sampled, and others like Pamputtae, who was featured on her single “Fine 9” Likkle Miss remix.

Minaj is also a huge fan of Beenie Man, whom she would shout out from time to time. While on her latest tour stop, she ensured that the “Girl’s Dem Sugar” artist knew how much she loved and respected him.

At the start of her performance on Tuesday night, Minaj called up Beenie Man on stage, who performed his hit single “Old Dawg Like Me” from the Dalla Sign riddim. Minaj also joined Beenie Man on stage as she sang along to the lyrics and busted out a few dance moves.

Beenie Man also had the crowd belting out the lyrics of the song. While fans appeared to enjoy the short interlude, Beenie Man asked if he could perform more songs.

“Nicki, I love you, baby; you have no more songs?” Beenie Man asks, to which Nicki replies, “No, mi nuh have nothing else fi you,” she said before adding, “I have a hug.” She then bows to the artist to show her adoration.

Minaj also shared a sweet message on her Instagram account, which she said inspired her.

“I just performed with the KING OF DANCEHALL. One of the most talented musicians that I looked to for inspiration my entire career. I can’t believe this is my life sometimes. Wow. came to #GAGCITYLONDON yall!!!!!!! One of my heroes. I love this man so much.@KingBeenieMan,” Minaj tweeted on X.

On Instagram, she also revealed that Beenie Man inspired her first album, and she admires his talent.

“#GagCityLONDON what’s left to be said that I haven’t yet said about my “2nd home” London in 15 years? I adore you. I do. Always have. One of my biggest music heroes came out for me last night. He’s inspired me well b4 & beyond my 1st album. Thank you, King. @kingbeenieman,” she added.

Minaj also caught up with Jamaican influencer Queenie backstage.

Fans of the two artists salute them for the memorable experience of a lifetime. “#GagCityLondon was a moment for life. i’m still processing everything – & going through my emotions/memories 1 by 1 it was truly the best experience of my life thank you so much for all the work that you put into your craft,” Symone wrote. Another female fan said, “I wish your tour stop in the States had this experience now I want to fly to Europe am crying I love you and love Beenie Man so much legendary things.”

Nicki Minaj and Beenie Man previously collaborated on her single “Gun Shots” featured on her 2012 album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.

