Den su programa di concientizacion tin partner groups di diferente edad Campeonato di futbol Oro Damas a continua den su di dos siman Awe Dialuna 25 di Mei ta Dia Mundial di Futbol Pa e aña aki tin 130 proyecto pa ehecuta cu mas of menos 3 mil boluntario Huis73 na Den Bosch inspira vision pa brinda mas espacio cultural y educativo Secretario General di MEP mustrando cu AVP ta confrontando problema interno
World News

Is the war in Ukraine entering a new phase? 

30 May 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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The war in Ukraine has received less media attention in recent months. That changed this week when a drone hit a building in the Romanian city of Galati, a major port city on the Danube River near the Ukrainian border.

Romanian President Nicusor Dan blamed Russia for the incident.

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The European Union was quick to condemn Moscow, and NATO said it was prepared to defend its territory against attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied responsibility, but said the war was nearing its end while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is planning a major aerial assault.

So, is there a risk that NATO could be dragged into the conflict? And with tension mounting, where does diplomacy stand?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Olesia Horiainova – Cofounder and deputy head of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Centre

Donald Jensen – Adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University

Alexey Muraviev – Russian defence and security specialist

 

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