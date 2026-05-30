Is the war in Ukraine entering a new phase? 

The war in Ukraine has received less media attention in recent months. That changed this week when a drone hit a building in the Romanian city of Galati, a major port city on the Danube River near the Ukrainian border.

Romanian President Nicusor Dan blamed Russia for the incident.

The European Union was quick to condemn Moscow, and NATO said it was prepared to defend its territory against attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied responsibility, but said the war was nearing its end while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is planning a major aerial assault.

So, is there a risk that NATO could be dragged into the conflict? And with tension mounting, where does diplomacy stand?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Olesia Horiainova – Cofounder and deputy head of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Centre

Donald Jensen – Adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University

Alexey Muraviev – Russian defence and security specialist