World News
Iran war live: US strikes Iran’s Qeshm, says Tehran attacks Kuwait, Bahrain
02 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 3 Jun 20263 Jun 2026
- The United States military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces conducted “self-defence” strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island and “defeated multiple” Iranian missiles and drones as civilian vessels and regional allies Kuwait and Bahrain came under attack.
- Kuwait’s military said air defence systems intercepted incoming drones and missiles, while Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said warning sirens were activated. Earlier, Iranian media reported that explosions were heard in the vicinity of Qeshm Island.
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