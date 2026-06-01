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Iran war live: Trump talks to Hezbollah, Israel as Lebanon fighting surges 

01 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli airstrike that hit a building and damaged a hospital, seen in the background, in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon, Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo)

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah

Published On 2 Jun 20262 Jun 2026

  • United States President Donald Trump said he asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pull his troops back from Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, and also spoke with Hezbollah representatives, who “agreed to stop shooting” at Israeli forces.
  • Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said he told Lebanon’s Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri that if Israel’s “aggression against Lebanon continues”, Tehran “will not only halt the path of negotiations” with the US, “but we will also be in direct confrontation with the enemy”.

 

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