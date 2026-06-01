World News
Iran war live: Trump talks to Hezbollah, Israel as Lebanon fighting surges
01 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 2 Jun 20262 Jun 2026
- United States President Donald Trump said he asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pull his troops back from Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, and also spoke with Hezbollah representatives, who “agreed to stop shooting” at Israeli forces.
- Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said he told Lebanon’s Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri that if Israel’s “aggression against Lebanon continues”, Tehran “will not only halt the path of negotiations” with the US, “but we will also be in direct confrontation with the enemy”.
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