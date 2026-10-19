World News
Iran war live: Trump says US hits Iran hard ‘economically and militarily’
19 October 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 20 Oct 202620 Oct 2026
- US President Donald Trump says the United States continues to hit Iran hard “economically and militarily” while praising Russian President Vladimir Putin for “laying off Iran” and doing “nothing” in the conflict.
- Iran’s IRGC spokesman Brigadier-General Hossein Mohebbi threatens to target undersea communication cables in the Strait of Hormuz if US attacks disrupt Iran’s regional security.
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