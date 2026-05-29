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World News

Iran war live: Trump due to make ‘final determination’ on deal with Tehran 

29 May 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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By Zaid Sabah and Lyndal Rowlands

Published On 30 May 202630 May 2026

  • US President Donald Trump said he will make a “final determination” on a deal with Iran to end the war, though Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that while “the exchange of messages is continuing … an understanding has not been finalised”.
  • Earlier, Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said an agreement with the US would not be judged on “words”, as “only actions are the measure. No action will be taken before the other side acts”.

 

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