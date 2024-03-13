Former US President Pledges Support for Stronger Caribbean Region

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Thurs. Mar. 28, 2024: Former US President, Bill Clinton, advocated for greater unity within the Caribbean region during his keynote address at the United Caribbean Forum held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Guyana on March 26th.

Organized by the Dominican Republic (DR) Chamber of Commerce Guyana in collaboration with the Government of Guyana, the forum saw Clinton, as Guest of Honour, stressing the importance of Caribbean nations uniting for collective strength.

Highlighting the potential of partnerships between nations and organizations, Clinton expressed hope that collaborations like the one between the Dominican Republic and Guyana would invigorate the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). He emphasized the power of cooperation, stating, “We are almost always stronger together…we are almost always better emphasizing things that make us feel bigger.”

While the Dominican Republic is not a member of CARICOM, Clinton underscored the importance of regional cooperation, suggesting that closer collaboration could foster progress across the Americas. He offered assistance through the Clinton Global Initiative to support efforts aimed at bridging gaps and promoting unity within the region.

President Irfaan Ali echoed Clinton’s sentiments, highlighting the potential for partnership between Guyana and the Dominican Republic to address critical areas such as technology, human resource development, tourism, and food production. He emphasized the need to leverage the DR’s expertise to narrow existing gaps and propel Guyana towards global leadership in various sectors.

The forum, attended by diplomatic representatives including the DR Ambassador to Guyana, the US Ambassador to Guyana, the European Union’s Ambassador to Guyana, and the British High Commissioner to Guyana, served as a platform for discussions on enhancing cooperation and fostering development across the Caribbean region.