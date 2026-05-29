Ex-US Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies in Epstein files probe 

Former United States Attorney General Pam Bondi has appeared before a closed-door congressional hearing as lawmakers seek answers about unreleased documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

But on Friday, Bondi defended the Justice Department’s approach, saying it had released nearly three million pages of records during her tenure, including photographs and video evidence. She described those efforts as an unprecedented bid to increase transparency.

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“This was an enormously complicated and labour-intensive process,” Bondi told the Oversight Committee in the House of Representatives. “To the best of my knowledge, the department produced everything required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.”

Since taking office for a second term, President Donald Trump has faced pressure to release records about Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died by apparent suicide while in custody in 2019.

But victims’ advocates and a bipartisan group of politicians have argued that key documents connected to the case remain undisclosed or were unlawfully redacted with black ink.

Some have accused the Trump administration of failing to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law passed in November mandating the release of all Justice Department material related to the sex offender within 30 days.

Bondi, however, argued that any withheld documents were properly vetted under the law.

“The team of professionals who reviewed all of the materials that we collected assured me the only materials that were withheld were either nonresponsive, privileged or duplicative,” she said.

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But she did acknowledge flaws in the release of the Epstein files, including among the redactions.

“There were redaction errors,” Bondi said. “But since day one of this process, this department has been committed to accountability and transparency.”

Critics say the department failed on both fronts. They argue that Justice Department officials released the names and photographs of victims who had not been publicly identified, while continuing to redact information that should have been revealed.

There has also been criticism of the timeline of the disclosures. While the law required all materials to be disclosed by December, the Justice Department said the documents were ultimately made public on January 31.

‘I want every document’

Before the hearing, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said his aim was to get answers about any unreleased records.

“I want every document. I don’t want anything held back,” Comer told reporters.

“We want to get the truth to the American people. We want to try to provide justice to the survivors. And again, this case hasn’t been thoroughly investigated. I think that’s one thing that we all can see.”

The Epstein scandal has dogged the Trump administration since the Republican leader was sworn in for a second term in 2025.

While Trump officials had pledged transparency about the Epstein case, critics have argued they have fallen short of their promises.

New reports over the last year have also raised questions about the nature of Trump’s relationship with Epstein, a wealthy financier who cultivated a high-profile social circle made up of politicians, academics, cultural figures and business leaders.

Trump and Epstein socialised together in the 1990s and early 2000s. But Trump has repeatedly maintained he severed ties with Epstein before the financier pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor.

At the time of his death, Epstein was facing federal charges for sex trafficking. Experts estimate his victims could number in the hundreds.

The Trump administration has denied allegations that it withheld records to protect the president.

Bondi says ‘deeply sorry’ for survivors’ pain

Friday was not the first time Bondi has faced questions on Capitol Hill over her handling of the Epstein scandal.

In March, for instance, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Bondi, compelling her to testify as part of its inquiries.

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She and her then-Assistant Attorney General Todd Blanche subsequently appeared for a closed-door briefing, but Democrats walked out, arguing that the hearing was “fake” because it was not held under oath.

Friday’s hearing itself was a transcribed interview rather than a sworn, videotaped deposition. Comer described the format as necessary to ensure her participation.

Bondi was fired on April 2 amid mounting criticism over her handling of the Epstein files.

Some Democrats have floated the possibility of contempt charges against Bondi for her refusal to fully cooperate with the House investigation.

Bondi’s appearance on Friday comes days after she disclosed that she is undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer and recovering from surgery.

During the hearing, Bondi expressed sympathy for Epstein’s victims, saying she was “deeply sorry” for what they had endured “as a result of that monster”.

She also explained that she alone was not responsible for fulfilling the requirements of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

“As the head of a large department with broad responsibilities, I did not lead every aspect of this effort or conduct that document review myself,” Bondi said.

Instead, she pointed to her second-in-command, saying she “delegated oversight over this process to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche”.

After emerging from Friday’s interview, the committee’s top Democrat, Robert Garcia, accused the administration of continuing to shield Trump from scrutiny.

Garcia alleged that Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who accompanied Bondi to the hearing, repeatedly intervened to block questions about the president’s connection to the case and the release of the files.

“So the DOJ [Department of Justice] is in there right now stopping questions about President Trump, and about what happened in the release of these files, and why so many survivors were doxxed, and their information released to the public,” Garcia told reporters.

Survivors also gathered outside the hearing room and called for public testimony under oath.

“So far, the DOJ has done everything they possibly can to intimidate survivors,” said Dani Bensky, one of the Epstein survivors.

“I just hope that she does have a moment where she remembers her own humanity and our humanity and finds her compassion and remembers that this is a bigger story than political rhetoric.”

The House Oversight Committee is expected to continue its investigation with further interviews, including with tech entrepreneur Bill Gates, departing Goldman Sachs general counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and ex-Barclays CEO Jes Staley, all of whom had ties to Epstein.