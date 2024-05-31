Eminem and Megan Thee Stallion Fans Divided Over ‘Houdini’ Bars

Eminem and Megan Thee Stallion fans are going at it over his bars in his new song “Houdini.” The Detroit rapper dropped the explosive new song on Friday with an accompanying visual.

The song is a cut off his upcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady, due sometime this year. The song went viral shortly after its release on Friday thanks to its polarizing bars which includes some clever wordplay about Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting involving Tory Lanez.

Eminem rhymes, “If i was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me would I really have a shot at a feat?”

The Houston rapper’s fans have interpreted the lyrics as a diss, while Eminem fans disagrees saying it’s more of a homage to the female rapper with Em seemingly suggesting he wants to collaborate with her. Neither rappers have addressed the bars, which leave everything up for interpretation.

Em is famous for trolling other musicians in his early days in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but the landscape of rap has changed drastically over the past two decades, and the new generation of artists and fans aren’t as receptive as their predecessors to this style of rap. As a result, the bars triggered a heated back and forth among fans with no signs of a consensus.

What Eminem fans are saying?

“This is proof we all live on different planets and arguing with people is futile 22K people believe Eminem needs Meg Thee Stallion for clout Meg would put a hole in her other foot just to get half of Eminem’s numbers,” one fan said in reaction to 22,000 likes on a post criticizing Eminem for the bars.

“Cue Gen Z Meg fans in uproar because they have no idea that Eminem literally gives ZERO f**ks about anyone in his lyrics.. literally anyone can get it, even his own moms.. next.,” another fan wrote.

Kenny Jones added, “I’m sorry but are y’all REALLY tryna get mad at Eminem in 2024??!!!! i can’t STAND y’all sensitive culture!! this is why ppl don’t care about being offensive no more. y’all will cry over ANYTHING.”

What Megan Thee Stallion fans are saying?

Some fans reacts to Eminem bars by quoting Megan’s famous lines, “Every time I get mentioned, one of y’all bitch ass niggas get 24 hours of attention,” which earned a clap back from Shady fans.

“I’m no Meg fan but this sh!t is getting weird. Eminem is a legend , but this is giving clout chaser. You a old rapper why you dissing a young female rapper? They love to use her name for clout cause they cant get it on they own” one fan said.

Another fan wrote, “So he’ll diss Meg the stallion but not benzino or the game ?? He’s just gonna act like they ain’t diss him within the past 2 years and go at Meg?”

Tags: Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion