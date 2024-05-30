BIA Uses Offset Line To Clap Back At Cardi B After ‘Wanna Be (Remix)’ Diss

Cardi B earned a response from BIA after firing shots at her on Glorilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be (Remix).” Interestingly, Offset gets thrown into the mix, perhaps because he and his wife have been going through a rough patch over the past year.

The Bronx rapper packed a lot of punches in her verse enough to get praise from rap fans for directly going after one of her opps. Cardi B held nothing back in the song that hit streaming services on Friday, May 31. She also promoted the verse on social media with a saucy clip of herself. “I’m not toxic I’m deadly What’s yall fav line from the Wanna Be remix?” she asked her fans.

“Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me / She did what? Had no idea / Thought she was on the shelf, IKEA / Hope she talk like that when I see her / B***h please, don’t nobody wanna be ya,” Bardi raps.

Cardi B and BIA previously traded subliminal shots at each other on social media, which also explains her bars about getting subbed. The “Money” rapper also previously warned the Medford, Massachusetts rapper in a previous song.

BIA has since responded to Cardi B’s diss by quoting Offset’s lyrics from his song “Prada Dem” with Gunna. “ION SEE THE CAP I GO RAY CHARLES BLIND,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. She later followed up in another tweet, writing, “B***HS IS WACK,” the 32-year-old expressed. “B***HS IS TRASH. I SHOULD HANG B***HS RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY A**.”

BIA also responded to a fan who told her to used the energy she is using to tweet to go in the booth and record a song. “B***h you don’t want me in the booth I’m REALLY like that,” she wrote.

The Medford rapper previously received criticisms for aligning with Nicki Minaj, another opp of Cardi B, with some fans suggesting that she switched up. Her response was that she had never met Cardi and was never close friends with her. Therefore, she could not have switched up, as some fans claim.

