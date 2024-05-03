ARCHIPELAGO INTERNATIONAL CONTINUES EXPANSION IN THE CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICA WITH PLANNED NEW OPENINGS, MULTIPLE SIGNINGS AND NEW CORPORATE OFFICES IN PUNTA CANA

Indonesian headquartered Archipelago International, the largest privately owned hotel management group in Southeast Asia, today announced details of its expansion in the region and the roll out of its brands, management services and hospitality technology development company, Sentinel Tech, at the opening of its new corporate office in the Dominican Republic. In addition to senior representatives of the Indonesian and Dominican Republic governments, the opening ceremony was attended by leading investors and developers from the travel and tourism sector.

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Archipelago International, Mr. Gerard Byrne, Managing Director, outlined the 27- year history of the company, from humble beginnings in Jakarta, Indonesia to a current position of managing over 270 operating hotels (45,000 rooms) and a pipeline of over 80 hotels (16,000 rooms) across 15 countries and 5 continents. He explained how a strong group wide ethos of ensuring a seamless customer experience from booking to review, high-level Asian service standards, Kaizen philosophy (continuous improvement) and long-term investment in technology solutions are major reasons for both its domestic success and international growth. In explaining the success story of Archipelago’s international expansion strategy, he said “We are providing owners, developers and investors with proven alternative branding and operational solutions for their hospitality assets at a price point that is well below other global brands. We have developed technology solutions which are made by hoteliers for hoteliers. Our renowned Asian service standards, leading technology solutions and flexibility as an independent company is setting us apart from the competition. In addition, we have changed the paradigm when it comes to the owner and operator relationship, by constructing new partnership operating models that reward the owner in a more equitable way than the traditional double digit fee structures of the past“.

Speaking after Mr. Byrne, Jose Luis Leonardo, Vice President – The Americas, outlined details of their existing operations in the Americas. “Since opening our first resort in the region in 2019, Grand Aston Cayo Las Brujas Beach Resort & Spa, Cuba, we have grown to having five hotels (3,242 rooms) in operation today, all of them achieving No.1 positioning in their respective destinations. In the next twelve months, we will open one hotel in Cuba, four hotels and condotels in the Dominican Republic and two in Mexico. These are Aston Panorama Hotel, Havana (320 rooms), Reserva Real by Harper, Punta Cana (187 rooms), Aston Rubí City Suites, Santo Domingo (179 rooms), Grand Aston Punta Cana Beach Resort & Spa (170 rooms), Aston Bocettos City Suites, Santo Domingo (126 rooms), Aston Puebla Hotel, Puebla (105 rooms) and IIk Tulum by Aston Tulum (104 rooms)“.

In terms of major new signings for the Dominican Republic Mr. Leonardo announced, Grand Aston Larimar City Golf Hotel & Residences, Punta Cana (228 rooms), Grand Aston Cáicu Coral Golf Hotel & Residences, Punta Cana (669 rooms), Riviera Bay by Aston, Cana Bay (110 rooms), Harbor Bay by Aston, Cap Cana (186 rooms), Juanillo Hills by Aston, Cap Cana (60 rooms), Aston Piantini Boutique Hotel, Santo Domingo (144 rooms), Aston Towers Larimar City, Punta Cana (432 rooms), Paradise Tower by Harper, Punta Cana (144 rooms), Harper Paradise Punta Cana (135 rooms), Aston Arts Hotel & Residences, Punta Cana (368 rooms) and The Alana Experience Punta Cana (530 rooms).

New signings in Mexico include Grand Aston Tulum (153 rooms), Aston Naomi Boutique Hotel & Residences, Playa Del Carmen (246 rooms), Zonna Beach Resort & Residences, Playa Del Carmen (257 rooms) and The Alana Hotel & Residences, Playa Del Carmen (376 rooms). He further commented “Aston hotels have long been referred to as ‘trusted’ hotels by our customers in Southeast Asia and we are delighted that owners, investors and developers in Latin America are not only excited about Aston coming to the Dominican Republic and Mexico but also that we are introducing new brands, technology and business model solutions for their hotels, resorts, condotels and branded residences in all segments. The government of the Dominican Republic has demonstrated commendable dedication to fostering a favorable business and economic climate that encourages growth in the travel and tourism sector. This commitment greatly influenced our decision to establish our second regional corporate office in Punta Cana. Furthermore, to enhance our operational capabilities, we are planning new corporate offices in Santo Domingo and Playa Del Carmen“.

About Archipelago International

Archipelago International is Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned hotel management group, with over 45,000 rooms in 200+ locations across Southeast Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America. It has a rapidly expanding portfolio in the Americas region with 5 operating hotels and resorts (3,242 rooms) and a development pipeline of 9,500+ rooms across 30+ upcoming projects. The company provides hospitality and advanced technology solutions for hotels, resorts and branded residences through its 12 award winning brands, Aston, Aston Collection, Huxley, Alana, Avanika, favehotel, Harper, Quest, Hotel Neo, Kamuela, Nordic and Powered by Archipelago. These brands are positioned in different market segments, from budget to luxury hotels, resorts and branded residences.

Its consistent technology and systems focus, flexibility and agility as an independent company and variety of hotel brands have been key factors in its success and expansion in the hotel industry.

