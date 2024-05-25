50 Cent and Rick Ross Went Nuclear On Each Other Over ‘U.O.E.N.O.’ Bars

50 Cent turned his attention to Rick Ross on Instagram, but Rozay quickly fired back, resulting in another back-and-forth between the two rap titans.

Some fans are saying that 50 Cent might’ve found his match in Rick Ross as the two go at it in round 152. So far, there are no diss tracks from either side, but it’s unclear what’s stopping them from going at it. Perhaps Fif thinks Rozay is not a big enough rapper to challenge in a rap battle.

On Saturday (May 25), Fifty shared a meme of R. Kelly and Diddy, but the message was directed at the Maybach Music Group rapper whose song with Rocko and Future, “U.O.E.N.O.,” was playing in the background. Fif wrote in the caption, “You know some times I think people are just stupid, why would you say this in song? I DRUGGED HER A**, AND I RA**D HER A**, AND SHE AINT EVEN KNOW IT!”

The last sentence references some of the bars from Rick Ross in his verse. Rozay previously caught some flock from fans for the verse in which he raps, “Put Molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it/ I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

50 Cent obviously woke up with the song on his mind, or perhaps he just wanted to take a few shots at Rick Ross, who is one of his regular targets on social media. Not one to back down, Rozay quickly fired back in the comments on Fifty’s post. “This was a Lyric, Daphne Joy accused/says you sodomized and r*ped her as you held her down in front of your son Curtis,” The Biggest Bawse wrote.

Fifty has not yet responded to Ross’ parting shots, but it’s only a matter of time. Perhaps he hasn’t yet found a comeback, but knowing him, he will not let it slide.

In the meantime, 50 Cent has filed a lawsuit against his baby mother, Daphne Joy, over the allegations she made claiming that he raped her. The New York rapper denied the allegations, saying that Daphne wanted to have another child with him but he didn’t want to, and that’s why she is angry.

