Boluntarionan ta preparando pa Ban Cuida Aruba Bunita y emocional graduacion di Colegio EPI Sector Economia Grupo di dirigente deportivo a termina exitosamente curso di 'Sports Administration Course' E ta papia di su desacuerdonan riba maneho di AZV Sr. Gabriel Romulo Christiaans Coronacion di Sra. Carnaval ‘Kingdoms under the Sun’
World News

US admiral praises USS Lincoln crew amid reported mental health concerns 

16 August 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

US Admiral Brad Cooper has visited the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier after reports of mental health and supply issues and described the crew as “awe-inspiring”.

“Of the US Navy’s 11 active aircraft carriers, the Lincoln currently has among the lowest number of cases related to mental health,” the commander of US Central Command said in a statement shared on X.

“This doesn’t mean that all is perfect…service at sea for long periods isn’t for everyone. It is uniquely challenging and tough, and every single one of us, including me, reacts to stressors in different ways,” he added.

Cooper’s visit comes amid reports that the crew were suffering from the unusually long time spent at sea without a port call – more than 250 days. The ship is an integral part of the US war on Iran and lawmakers in Congress have raised concerns about the mental and physical health of the 5,000-strong crew, several of whom have reportedly attempted to jump overboard.

The US is redeploying another carrier, the USS George Washington, from near Japan, to replace the USS Lincoln. Asked by a reporter on Friday if the USS Lincoln had been deployed for too long, President Donald Trump responded: “No, not nearly long enough”.

 

Support us

Related News

30 July 2026

Spanish enclave of Ceuta raises alarm as thousands cross Morocco border 

23 July 2026

Will the war on Iran affect ASEAN’s efforts to tackle regional issues? 

01 July 2026

Russian attacks kill three in Ukraine as Kyiv hits another oil refinery 

09 August 2026

Iran issues new demands as Pezeshkian seeks deal 