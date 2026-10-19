U.S.-Caribbean Partnership: Who Sets The Agenda, Who Holds The Power And Who Benefits? 

News Americas Now, NY, NY, Mon. Oct. 19, 2026: Every partnership reveals its true character in the distribution of power. Who sets the agenda? Who shapes the decisions? Whose interests do the outcomes serve? For the Caribbean, these questions are especially vital in its relationship with the United States. Geography binds the neighbours, and shared security and economic interests make cooperation essential. Yet proximity does not guarantee influence, and financial commitments do not automatically deliver public benefit. A durable partnership requires Caribbean nations to help shape the decisions that determine their future.

The United States–Caribbean Dialogue in Washington on October 15, 2026, offered an opportunity to strengthen that partnership. According to informed sources, however, Caribbean leaders were not consulted beforehand in shaping the meeting’s agenda, priorities, or underlying assumptions. This concern warrants scrutiny. Bringing partners to the same table does not guarantee equal influence over what happens there. Consultation after priorities have been established cannot substitute for participation in setting them. Decisions about regional security, trade, migration, and infrastructure affect national budgets, employment, public services, and citizens’ lives. Caribbean governments must help define priorities before commitments take shape.

Washington announced US$175.8 million for secure undersea cable infrastructure across the Caribbean and Central America. Other initiatives address regional security and healthcare, while an investment summit is planned for early 2027. These commitments could create valuable opportunities, but announcements alone cannot establish their impact. Governments need clear information about eligibility, funding conditions, implementation schedules, and measurable outcomes. They must distinguish new resources from existing commitments and report what the money delivers. The ultimate test is how well investment improves essential services, strengthens Caribbean businesses, develops local skills, and expands economic opportunity.

The United States has a legitimate right to pursue its national interests. Caribbean governments have an equal duty to protect their citizens, defend national interests, and preserve their freedom to determine development priorities. Cooperation against organized crime, illegal firearms, and threats to critical infrastructure can advance shared security. The challenge arises when strategic priorities overshadow local needs or disparities in economic power translate into unequal influence. Caribbean states cannot erase differences in size, but they can negotiate with greater preparation and collective purpose. They must scrutinize proposals, assess their consequences, and negotiate terms before committing their countries.

CARICOM should turn this principle into a practical negotiating framework. Member states should agree on regional priorities, prepare investment-ready projects, and coordinate positions on major US initiatives. A regional review mechanism should assess financing terms, economic and social implications, security risks, and benefits for local businesses and workers. Governments should publish agreements, establish measurable targets, and report progress regularly. The United States should consult Caribbean leaders during policy development, disclose funding conditions, and provide credible implementation schedules. These measures would turn diplomatic assurances into defined responsibilities and verifiable results.

The planned 2027 investment summit offers an immediate test. Caribbean leaders should arrive with agreed priorities, costed proposals, and clear investment criteria. They should seek commitments that strengthen local enterprises, develop skills, improve essential services, and generate lasting economic value. Agreements should specify financing, responsibilities, timelines, and performance measures. Investment must serve regional development, not merely increase the value of announced commitments.

The Caribbean need not choose between cooperation with the United States and control over its own development. It must pursue both. Diplomatic access opens doors, but preparation determines what governments can negotiate. Financial commitments create possibilities, but accountability determines what citizens receive. Meaningful cooperation requires both sides to help define priorities, understand their obligations, and answer for results.

The Caribbean must not surrender its voice to secure a hearing, its judgment to secure investment, or its sovereignty to secure cooperation. It must shape the agenda, influence the decisions, and demand evidence of results. Its future depends not on the goodwill of larger powers alone, but on its own capacity to think collectively, negotiate intelligently, govern responsibly, and insist that partnership serves its people.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is a leadership strategist, governance scholar, and author specializing in institutional excellence, ethical leadership, and human development. Educated at the University of the Southern Caribbean, Oakwood University, Princeton, Columbia, and Harvard, he writes on leadership, governance, and institutional development. He is the author of Fix It Preacher, Face Life Squarely, and Intimate Intimacy, and co-author of Steps to Good Governance, Daring to Hope, When Nations Kneel, and The Belief Code.