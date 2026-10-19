Ursell Arends ta pidi pa inclui Cuido di Adulto Mayor den prioridadnan di inversion publico Tin 14 aña papiando di mesun temanan pero nada a soluciona pa KPA Gobernador a ricibi prome buki pa mucha di 'Kinderboekenweek' Alex Matthew a papia cu prensa mustrando pakico tin di cuminza graba casonan den Corte Awe e drama musical ‘Fiesta den Cunucu’ ta cuminza na Scol di Arte San Nicolas Tin preocupacion grandi tocante e proteccion y cuido di habitantenan vunerabel
World News

Trump approval hits record-low 31 percent, polls show Republican struggles 

19 October 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

United States President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 31 percent – another record low in his political career, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The same poll found Trump’s Republican Party also at a major disadvantage: when respondents were asked whether they would rather vote for a generic, unnamed Democrat or Republican, Democrats led by 12 points.

list of 3 items

end of list

The percentage of Americans who disapprove of Trump has grown steadily in recent months, especially since the February 28 launch of the US-Israel war on Iran, which has driven up petrol and diesel prices and had knock-on effects across the economy.

Several recent polls have documented the growing problems facing Trump and his party ahead of midterm elections, set for November 3, which could determine control of the House and Senate.

An NBC poll released Sunday found 71 percent of Americans said the country was on the “wrong track” and 55 percent would vote for the Democratic Party if an election were held that day.

A Washington Post/ABC/Ipsos poll, also released on Monday, found Trump had a record-low approval rating of 33 percent, with 7 out of 10 saying petrol or gasoline was becoming unaffordable.

 

Support us

Related News

21 September 2026

Russia election results show Putin’s party winning: What we know 

19 October 2026

The kingmakers who could determine Israel’s election 

03 October 2026

Two Iranians charged over alleged plot targeting Jewish community in UK 

10 October 2026

Why is US turning to Russia for diesel despite sanctions? 