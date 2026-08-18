The Caribbean Court Of Justice, And The Standard The Judiciary Must Meet 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Aug. 13, 2026: Independence begins with the integrity of the process. The allegations concerning the President of the Caribbean Court of Justice, CCJ, Justice Winston Anderson are serious, but they remain allegations until tested against evidence. They may be substantiated, partly substantiated, or found to have no foundation. All three possibilities must remain genuinely open.

That is why Justice Winston Anderson should have no role in selecting those who conduct the review, defining its mandate, controlling its evidence, participating in its deliberations, or receiving information unavailable to others. Every real or apparent conflict should be removed. A credible process must be capable of finding wrongdoing if wrongdoing occurred and clearing an innocent person if the evidence does not support the allegations.

The issue is therefore larger than Justice Anderson, opposition leader Azruddin Mohamed, or Guyana. It concerns the confidence citizens place in the region’s highest court. If the allegations are proven, particularly if judicial proceedings or a litigant’s rights were improperly affected, the law should provide an appropriate response and remedy. If they are not proven, that conclusion should be stated with equal clarity. The purpose of an independent review is not to protect an institution or punish an individual. It is to establish what happened. Preserve the evidence. State the mandate. Remove conflicts. Examine the facts. Explain the findings. Then allow the evidence and the law to determine what follows.

Caribbean history makes this responsibility especially important. For generations, the region worked to build institutions in which justice would not depend upon political power, personal influence, or colonial authority. The creation of the Caribbean Court of Justice in 2001 and its inauguration in 2005 reflected that larger effort to strengthen Caribbean legal independence and confidence in Caribbean justice. Judicial independence was never intended to mean that judges are beyond scrutiny. It means that judges must be free to decide according to law, while the institutions around them must be strong enough to examine credible concerns fairly and without fear.

That is the standard this moment should reinforce. The region should strengthen transparent procedures for judicial complaints, clear conflict rules, protection for evidence and witnesses, and public explanations of consequential findings, subject always to lawful limits. The goal should not be to weaken the judiciary. It should be to make legitimate judicial authority more trustworthy. A court becomes stronger, not weaker, when it can demonstrate that the same principles of fairness it applies to others also govern the examination of its own conduct.

The lesson should outlast this controversy: no judge should be condemned without evidence, no credible allegation should be dismissed without examination, and no institution should be so important that the truth must be protected from scrutiny.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is a leadership strategist, governance scholar, and author specializing in institutional excellence, ethical leadership, and human development. Educated at the University of the Southern Caribbean, Oakwood University, Princeton, Columbia, and Harvard, he writes on leadership, governance, diplomacy, economics, the development of people and institutions. He is the author of Fix It Preacher, Face Life Squarely, and Intimate Intimacy; coauthor of Steps to Good Governance and Daring to Hope; and author of the forthcoming When Nations Kneel and The Belief Code.