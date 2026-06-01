The Brown Paper Bag Rule: The Segregation We Don’t Talk About 

News Americas, NY, NY, Mon. June 1, 2026: When people hear the word segregation, they often think about White America and Black America.

They think about separate schools, separate water fountains, separate lunch counters, and separate entrances. They think about politicians standing on courthouse steps declaring that segregation should exist today, tomorrow, and forever. They think about police dogs, fire hoses, marches, protests, and brave men and women who challenged a system that told them they were less than human because of the color of their skin.

That is the segregation we teach in our classrooms. It is the segregation we see in documentaries. It is the segregation we remember every February when conversations turn toward civil rights and racial justice.

But there is another segregation that we rarely discuss. It happened inside the Black community. And if we are honest with ourselves, it is still happening today.

Before going further, it is important to understand what the Brown Paper Bag Rule actually was.

The Brown Paper Bag Rule, sometimes called the Brown Paper Bag Test, was an informal social practice that emerged in parts of the United States during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and became most prevalent during the Jim Crow era. The concept was simple and troubling. A person’s skin tone was compared to the color of a brown paper bag. If their complexion was lighter than the bag, they were often viewed more favorably in certain social circles. If they were darker, they could face exclusion from clubs, organizations, churches, social gatherings, and other spaces where complexion influenced acceptance.

It was never a law. It was not practiced everywhere. Nor did it represent the beliefs of all Black Americans. Yet it became a symbol of a deeper issue that scholars today call colorism: the preference for lighter skin tones within communities of color. Its roots stretched back to slavery and the racial hierarchy that elevated whiteness as the standard of beauty, intelligence, and social worth. By the time America entered the twentieth century, some of those beliefs had found their way into Black communities themselves, creating divisions among people who were already facing discrimination from the outside world.

The Brown Paper Bag Rule reminds us that segregation was not only something imposed upon Black Americans. In some ways, segregation also became a lens through which Black Americans were encouraged to view one another. Think about that for a moment.

While America was telling Black people they were not good enough because they were Black, Black people were sometimes telling other Black people they were not good enough because they were too Black.

How does something like that happen? How does a people struggling against segregation become divided among themselves by the very thing being used against them?

The answer is uncomfortable. Segregation did not simply separate races. Segregation taught lessons. And some of those lessons were learned far too well.

To understand this reality, we must go back further than the Civil Rights Movement. We must go back to slavery itself.

For generations, America has established a hierarchy based on race. Whiteness represented power. Whiteness represented beauty. Whiteness represented opportunity. Whiteness represented acceptance. Blackness was placed at the bottom of that hierarchy. These ideas were reinforced everywhere. They appeared in politics, education, employment, entertainment, and social customs. They shaped who was considered worthy and who was not.

Over time, those beliefs did not remain outside Black communities. They found their way inside.

Many lighter-skinned Black Americans were descendants of the very system that oppressed their ancestors. They were often the children of slave owners and enslaved women, born from relationships that frequently involved exploitation and violence. In some instances, lighter-skinned enslaved people worked inside plantation homes while darker-skinned enslaved people worked in the fields.

Both groups were enslaved. Both groups lacked freedom. Both groups suffered under the same institution.

Yet, differences in treatment created social distinctions that survived long after slavery ended. When emancipation arrived, the chains were removed, but many of the attitudes remained.

Opportunities were often distributed unevenly. Lighter skin sometimes translates into greater access to education, employment, and social acceptance. Darker skin frequently carried stereotypes that had been created by a racist society. The result was a hierarchy that persisted within a community already burdened by discrimination.

The Brown Paper Bag Rule became one symbol of that reality.

It was never merely about complexion. It was about value. It was about acceptance. It was about proximity to a standard that Black Americans themselves had not created.

Perhaps that is what makes the issue so painful. The struggle was never simply against external segregation. The struggle was also against internalized beliefs that taught people to measure themselves according to someone else’s definition of beauty, intelligence, and worth.

Even today, many Black Americans recognize remnants of these conversations. Listen carefully. The evidence is everywhere.

How many times have we heard someone describe a person as attractive primarily because they are light-skinned? How many jokes have been made about dark skin? How many songs, movies, and television shows have reinforced the idea that certain features are more desirable than others?

How many young girls have stood in front of a mirror questioning whether their complexion makes them beautiful enough? How many young boys have been teased because they were considered too dark?

We often laugh about these things. We package them as harmless jokes. We turn them into memes. We build entire social media conversations around them.

But jokes have histories. Ideas have origins. And many of those origins can be traced back to a period when America openly taught that the closer one was to whiteness, the more valuable society considered them to be.

The laws changed. The attitudes did not always change with them. Some of those beliefs settled into families. Some settled into neighborhoods. Some settled into the culture. Some settled into us.

I remember growing up hearing conversations about complexion that seemed normal at the time. People often discussed skin tone as casually as they discussed height or eye color. Yet beneath many of those conversations was something deeper. There was often an assumption about attractiveness. An assumption about social status. An assumption about desirability.

The comments were not always intended to be harmful. That is what makes them so dangerous. Prejudice often survives not because it is openly celebrated but because it becomes normalized.

A child does not need to hear hatred to develop insecurity. Sometimes all it takes is hearing that lighter is prettier. Sometimes all it takes is hearing that darker is less desirable. Sometimes all it takes is a joke repeated often enough that it begins to feel true.

For many Black children, complexion becomes one of the earliest ways they learn how society evaluates appearance. Long before they understood history, they understood comments. Long before they understand segregation, they understand comparison.

That reality deserves more attention than it receives. We cannot spend decades teaching children about the damage caused by racial segregation while ignoring the ways similar ideas continue to influence perceptions within communities today.

This conversation is not about assigning blame. It is not about creating division where none exists. Nor is it about suggesting that all Black Americans think the same way.

The overwhelming majority of Black families reject these ideas entirely and celebrate the beauty found in every complexion.

The purpose of this discussion is understanding. History matters because it explains why certain conversations continue long after the laws that created them disappear.

History helps us understand why some wounds remain sensitive decades later. History reveals that prejudice is rarely satisfied with dividing one group from another. Eventually, it teaches people to divide themselves.

That may be one of segregation’s most enduring victories. Not the separation of schools.

Not the separation of buses. Not the separation of drinking fountains. Its greatest victory may have been convincing generations of people that human worth could be measured by physical characteristics.

That is a lesson America taught repeatedly. And unfortunately, it is a lesson that echoes far beyond race.

When society teaches people to rank one another according to appearance, everyone loses. Communities become fractured. Self-worth becomes conditional. Human dignity becomes negotiable.

The Brown Paper Bag Rule serves as a reminder of how dangerous those ideas can become. It reminds us that oppression does not always operate from the outside. Sometimes it finds ways to live within the communities it once targeted. Sometimes it survives in conversations, assumptions, preferences, and jokes long after the original system has been dismantled.

That is why confronting this history matters. Not because we wish to dwell in the past. But because we owe honesty to the present.

A mature society does not hide uncomfortable truths. It examines them. It learns from them. It grows beyond them. The next generation deserves that honesty.

Young Black boys deserve to grow up knowing that their worth is not determined by how dark or how light they are. Young Black girls deserve to know that beauty is not measured against proximity to whiteness or any other manufactured standard.

They deserve freedom from insecurities they did not create. They deserve freedom from hierarchies they did not invent. And they deserve a future where complexion is viewed as a characteristic rather than a ranking system.

As we turn the pages of history, we will find countless examples of America struggling with race. We will read about segregation, discrimination, and the long road toward equality. Those stories are important, and they must continue to be told.

But we should also tell the whole story. We should talk about the segregation that happened between races and the divisions that sometimes happened within them.

We should talk about the visible scars and the invisible ones. We should talk about the laws that separated people and the ideas that persuaded people to separate themselves.

Because the Brown Paper Bag Rule was never really about a paper bag.

It was about identity. It was about belonging. It was about value.

And until we fully confront the legacy of those ideas, we risk allowing them to quietly survive under different names, jokes, and conversations. History asks whether we recognize that reality.

The future depends upon what we choose to do with the answer this Caribbean American Heritage Month and beyond.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Nyan Reynolds is a U.S. Army veteran and published author whose novels and cultural works draw from his Jamaican heritage, military service, and life experiences. His writing blends storytelling, resilience, and heritage to inspire readers.