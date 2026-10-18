World News
Photos: Antigovernment protesters clash with police in Albania’s capital
18 October 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Protesters have clashed with riot police in Albania’s capital, as antigovernment demonstrations escalated into violent unrest.
Demonstrations have shaken Tirana since Tuesday, with thousands of protesters calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama to step down as they rally against poor university conditions, high tuition fees and corruption.
This week’s unrest follows months of antigovernment protests in the Balkan nation, initially prompted by a controversial resort development linked to United States President Donald Trump’s family.
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