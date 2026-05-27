World News
Iran war live: Israel orders mass forced displacement for all south Lebanon
27 May 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 28 May 202628 May 2026
- The Israeli military has issued forced displacement orders for the entire population of southern Lebanon, threatening them to flee north of the Zahrani River, some 40km (25 miles) from Israel’s border, as all areas south of the river are now “combat zones“.
- Aid agencies warn of an “absolute catastrophe” in southern Lebanon amid Israel’s attacks and its intensifying ground invasion.
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