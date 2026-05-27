FCVR a organiza dos dia di Seminario ‘Coercive Control’ Conmemoracion di 200 aña di relacion diplomatico entre Reino Hulandes y Colombia Caso penal contra ex-miembro di Wardacosta posponi E di dos localidad di ‘Tienda Legal Laboral’ a habri awor tambe na MFA Paradera Tin un situacion preocupante pa hopi doño di Salon di Beyesa na Aruba Sra. Wilhelmina Tromp Tromp
World News

Iran war live: Israel orders mass forced displacement for all south Lebanon 

27 May 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Hayat Al-Aqleh embraces her 18-month-old son Ali at Jabal Amel Hospital in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, after he underwent head surgery for injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike a day earlier in the village of Charnay near Tyre. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands, Zaid Sabah and Adam Hancock

Published On 28 May 202628 May 2026

  • The Israeli military has issued forced displacement orders for the entire population of southern Lebanon, threatening them to flee north of the Zahrani River, some 40km (25 miles) from Israel’s border, as all areas south of the river are now “combat zones“.
  • Aid agencies warn of an “absolute catastrophe” in southern Lebanon amid Israel’s attacks and its intensifying ground invasion.

 

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