Guyana – One Destiny, One Future 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. May 27, 2026: Guyana stands at one of the most unusual moments in modern history. It is a nation where record-breaking economic growth and everyday struggle are happening at the same time. In one Guyana, oil wealth is transforming budgets and global rankings. In the other Guyana, families are calculating survival one week at a time. The true challenge is not growth. The challenge is unity. The task of this generation is to turn two Guyana’s into one shared destiny where national wealth becomes lived dignity for every citizen.

The first step is to tie every dollar of national resource wealth directly to visible human outcomes. Guyana must adopt a national transformation contract that legally links oil revenues to education results, healthcare access, housing delivery, food affordability, and job creation. Citizens should not need economic reports to understand progress. They should see it in shorter hospital lines, stronger schools, lower food prices, and safer communities. When people can see where the money goes and feel what it changes, trust becomes national stability.

The second step is to fix the cost of living with urgency and precision. Growth means nothing if daily life becomes harder. The government should remove taxes on essential food items, strengthen local food production through guaranteed farm purchasing programs, and reduce import dependence through agricultural expansion. At the same time, wages for teachers, nurses, and public workers must be adjusted to match real inflation, not delayed statistics. A country is not successful when its workers are employed. It is successful when its workers can live.

The third step is to build a people owned economy, not only a resource driven one. Every major sector connected to oil, construction, and services should prioritize Guyanese workers, suppliers, and entrepreneurs through enforceable local content laws. Young people should be given direct pathways into ownership through low interest business financing, national entrepreneurship hubs, and technical training linked to real industry demand. A nation becomes powerful when its citizens are not only job seekers but job creators.

The fourth step is radical trust building through transparent governance. Every major government contract should be publicly visible on a digital platform that shows cost, timeline, contractor, and progress. Performance dashboards should track hospitals, schools, housing, and infrastructure in real time. Leadership should be measured by delivery, not speeches. When systems become visible, corruption loses its hiding place and public confidence becomes stronger than political division.

The fifth step is to bring Guyanese talent home and keep it home. Competitive salaries, housing support, professional development, and leadership pipelines must be created for teachers, doctors, engineers, and civil servants. At the same time, the diaspora should be actively invited into national rebuilding through structured return programs. A country does not lose its people because of distance. It loses them because of doubt. To keep its people, it must restore belief.

Guyana now faces a simple but historic choice. It can become a country where wealth is visible only in national accounts or a country where wealth is felt in every household. The difference between those two futures is not economics alone. It is leadership discipline. If Guyana aligns its resources with fairness, its systems with transparency, and its growth with human dignity, it will not just be a fast growing economy. It will become a fully united nation with one shared destiny.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is a leadership strategist and governance expert educated at Harvard, Princeton, Columbia and Oakwood University. He advises leaders and institutions across the Caribbean on ethical leadership, organizational culture, and transformational change. He is the co author of Steps to Good Governance.