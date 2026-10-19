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World News

Colombia illegal gold mine collapse kills 14 people 

19 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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The collapse of an illegal gold mine in southwestern Colombia killed 14 people and wounded 7 others, local authorities said on Monday.

The accident took place in the rural Chambero sector of the Santa Barbara de Iscuande municipality, located in the province of Nariño.

Search and rescue operations have concluded, Nariño Governor Luis Alfonso Escobar said.

Jorge Tovar Castillo, a disaster response official in Nariño, said that an additional 12 to 15 miners have been reported as missing following the accident.

He said that municipal authorities were handling the response but added that communication had been difficult.

In August, 13 people died in a similar mining accident in the town of Policarpa, also in Nariño.

Informal and unregulated mining is common in rural parts of Colombia, where operations often lack adequate safety infrastructure, leading to frequent fatal accidents.

 

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