News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 8, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending April 8, 2022:

The CDC is keeping its Level Four Or ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory firmly in place on the Caribbean countries of: St. Barths, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Martin, Bermuda, Aruba, Bonaire, Trinidad and Tobago, the Cayman Islands, Barbados, Curacao, Haiti and Dominica.

The U.S. State Department is warning against travel to Haiti and French Guiana.

Grenada has become the latest country to lift all restrictions for entry into the island, regardless of vaccination status, meaning neither vaccinated nor unvaccinated travelers have any restrictions. That means travelers don’t have to take any tests before arrival, don’t have to fill out a health declaration form and don’t have to quarantine.

Meanwhile Dominica has now waived pre-testing requirements for all vaccinated travelers. Vaccinated travelers must, however, still present their proof of vaccination at check-in at the airport and upon disembarkation in Dominica. Unvaccinated travelers must present a negative PCR within 72 hours before travel or a rapid antigen test result within 48 hours before their arrival time into Dominica but no longer will have to quarantine.

A number of airlines have also changed their mask policy for all flights, including to the Caribbean. They include British Airways and Virgin Airways.

Curaçao-based airline Jetair Caribbean is now servicing Suriname with a weekly flight that could increase depending on demand. The direct flight will be between Willemstad-Paramaribo.

You can now book a nonstop flight in late April from New York City (JFK) to Grand Cayman (GCM) for $303 on JetBlue.

And you can book a Caribbean stay at a discount if you hurry by midnight and grab the deals being offered at by Sandals Resorts at sandals.com/specials/ Rates start at $233 per night for Jamaica.