World News
Iran war live: Trump denies Iran talks, Tehran claims US ‘begging’
18 August 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 19 Aug 202619 Aug 2026
- US President Donald Trump says that no conversations are taking place or scheduled with Iran, while maintaining that the US naval blockade remains in full force and mines in the Strait of Hormuz have been cleared.
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the US is now “begging” to negotiate on Iranian conditions after failing to force Tehran to surrender.
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