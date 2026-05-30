World News
Iran war live: Lebanon accuses Israel of ‘scorched earth policy’
30 May 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
Published On 31 May 202631 May 2026
- Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has accused Israel of pursuing a “scorched-earth policy” as Israeli forces expand their ground invasion.
- Israeli forces kill a paramedic in southern Lebanon and continue to push towards the city of Nabatieh, as Hezbollah claims more attacks on northern Israel.
Related News
23 May 2026
Uganda confirms three new Ebola cases, bringing total to five
17 May 2026
WHO declares Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, Uganda a global health emergency
20 May 2026
Sierra Leone receives first group of West African deportees from US
21 May 2026