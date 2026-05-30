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World News

Iran war live: Lebanon accuses Israel of ‘scorched earth policy’ 

30 May 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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By Danai Nesta Kupemba and Zaid Sabah

Published On 31 May 202631 May 2026

  • Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has accused Israel of pursuing a “scorched-earth policy” as Israeli forces expand their ground invasion.
  • Israeli forces kill a paramedic in southern Lebanon and continue to push towards the city of Nabatieh, as Hezbollah claims more attacks on northern Israel.

 

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